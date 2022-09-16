New addition adds some new life to the band
For those who had the chance to see comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short at Wolf Trap earlier this summer, they were treated to more than laughs, as the Steep Canyon Rangers provided musical entertainment throughout the show.
Long-time collaborators with Martin, who is known for his banjo playing and folk songs, the Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of the nation’s most popular and well-known bluegrass bands.
“There have been some years when working with Steve and Marty accounted for about 50 percent of what we did in a year,” said Barrett Smith, a six-year veteran of the band. “Sometimes we would do more of a music show with just Steve, or like at Wolf Trap, the more comedy-variety show. But they are really involved with their new TV show because it is doing so well, so we’re not doing as much—maybe 20-25 shows a year.”
During the shows, the Steep Canyon Rangers not only get some laughs of their own during interactions, but play a little set of some of their best tunes somewhat at the halfway mark.
“We’ve focused in on a great little formula, and it seems to be just what the show needs, as it always gets a good response,” Smith said.
Not that they need the star power of Martin and Short to entertain. Since forming more than 20 years ago, the band has released 13 studio albums, three additional albums with Martin, been nominated for a trio of Grammy Awards and are inductees in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
The Grammy-winning band will be making its annual pilgrimage to the Birchmere on Sept. 17, where it will be introducing the Alexandria crowd to a new member—Aaron Burdett.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a new member in the band and it’s really exciting,” Smith said. “First and foremost, he’s a really strong singer, which is what we were looking for in a new member. But he’s also a really good writer and has a great personality that fits really well with the band—better than we even hoped for.”
The rest of the Steep Canyon Rangers remain the same—Graham Sharp on vocals and banjo; Mike Gugino on vocals and mandolin; Nicky Sanders on fiddle; Mike Ashworth on drums; and Smith on bass.
“We’ve been playing the Birchmere for years and love it there,” Smith said. “We really appreciate the history and appreciate the crowd who comes out there. People can expect a solid, good Rangers show, but it will be different than some shows in the past. We’re really on fire right now—having new blood and a little change gets everyone stirred up.”
In fact, Burdett’s addition has brought out some new ideas from the others and Smith noted everyone is engaging with each other in “new and cool” ways on stage.
“It’s really an exciting time right now,” Smith said. “And while we’re no Steve Martin or Martin Short, we have a lot of humor and playfulness in our shows. On some level, there’s a lot of improvised interplay among the band, and a lot of spontaneously, which lends itself to a natural playfulness. Audiences can tell we are having a good time up there.”
During the pandemic, the Steep Canyon Rangers released three albums—“North Carolina Songbook,” a recording of a live 2019 performance where they performed a selection of songs by North Carolina songwriters; “Be Still Moses,” a collaboration with Philadelphia’s Boyz II Men and the Asheville Symphony reimagining some of Steep Canyon’s previously released original songs; and “Arm In Arm,” a collection of original tunes.
Tunes from each of these albums will be among the set list, along with many of the Steep Canyon Rangers’ most popular songs.
“If you’ve seen our show before, you know what to expect because our shows at the Birchmere are always dynamite,” Smith said. “We’re in a transitional period, which is making new and exciting things happen and I would encourage anyone who knows and likes the band to come out for that reason.”
