Frank Sinatra tribute show comes to The Birchmere
With no previous voice training, Dave Halston stepped up to a karaoke machine at a party about 17 years ago, and sang a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” and the audience was awestruck.
He had a similar voice, look (yes, even the blue eyes!) and charisma of the performer known as the Chairman of the Board, and many suggested that he do something with his Sinatra-like performance.
“I retired from my previous corporate world work and long story short, I started doing small corporate events and weddings, and it grew and grew,” Halston said. “Over the last 10 years, I’ve been focused primarily on ticketed theater shows in performance halls and regional theaters.”
Today, Halston offers an authentic tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes in one of the most popular Sinatra shows around—The Sinatra Experience. Even Sinatra’s widow, Barbara, saw him perform and was brought to tears after hearing him sing “My Way.”
“I’ve been just about everywhere, and it’s been a wonderful, rewarding experience for myself,” Halston said. “It’s Frank from start to finish. I’m not an impersonator though, it’s really more of an interpretation, but I try to evoke the same feeling that one might have experienced if they had been to see Frank in person.”
Halston will be bringing the show to The Birchmere on Aug. 14, backed up by his All-Star Vegas Band.
“I’ve performed a lot in Las Vegas, Frank’s pseudo headquarters, and I’ve learned a lot from some wonderful, experienced people,” he said. “Our drummer for the show at The Birchmere is Bob Chmel, who was the drummer for Frank Sinatra, Jr. for about 20 years. I’m very privileged to have some of the best musicians in the world.”
While never singing professionally before his impromptu karaoke performance, Halston did have a background in music, being formally trained on the violin, but his only singing experience had been in church.
Being able to read music has certainly been an asset,” he said. “I’ve been able to relate better to the great musicians I am able to work with.”
At the show, Halston will be singing such classics as “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “All of Me,” “Stormy Weather” and plenty more favorites.
“Between 1938 and 1998, Frank recorded over 1,300 songs, yet most people today are mostly familiar with the same 30 or 40 songs, and those are the tunes that we have to do at every show,” he said. “Obviously, ‘New York, New York,’ ‘Luck Be A Lady’ and songs like that. If they leave without hearing those, they feel shortchanged.”
One thing he does for each show is mimic Sinatra’s ritual of wearing an orange pocket square, and that makes him feel closer to the legendary star.
Halston feels one of the reasons Sinatra’s legacy is so strong is because the music he sings is so timeless.
“They call it the Great American Songbook, and even though a lot of this music has been performed by multiple artists, Frank always had a way to deliver it that seemed to be the most satisfying,” he said. “There are a lot of songs that are just familiar to people. People have been listening to these recordings of Frank in some cases for most of their lives. We need to match that as best we can because the audience is so intimately familiar with the tunes.”
During the show, Halston will also tell a few stories, admitting he likes to make people laugh, and wants them to relax and feel like they are at an old-fashioned Vegas lounge act.
“But these are my stories, I don’t refer to myself as Frank or tell his stories,” he said. “I might tell a joke or two and give the audience some relief between tunes. The whole idea is to show people a good time. The music is great, the musicians are great, and at the end of the evening, if we do our job right, everyone’s happy.”
