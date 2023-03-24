Monday was the first official Day of spring. In this area, that means cherry blossoms. While we think of the National Cherry Blossom Festival taking place across the Potomac, several affiliated events are right here in Fairfax County. There are also many great local spots to see the cherry blossoms, and other spring flowers, and trees. Here is a rundown of local activities, festivals, and gorgeous gardens.
Events tied to the Festival
The Children’s Science Center Lab is inviting kids, and their parents, to the Lab at Fair Oaks Mall. They will be taking a scientific look at cherry blossoms. Hands-on activities include “observing capillaries in action,” and watching how blossoms react in a wind tunnel. There will be origami flowers to make, and a fun scavenger hunt around the lab. This special STEM event takes place weekends, through April 16. Museum tickets are $15, children under two are free. Purchase tickets online, for a discount at childsci.org.
The Art Blooms at Mosaic festival will take place April 1-2. There will be two stages featuring a variety of live music, and dance. Fun activities are scheduled for kids, including a game corner, arts and craft projects, and face painting and hair braiding with the Vienna Princesses. At least 50 local vendors will be on hand at the FRESHFARM Farmers Market, where visitors can buy snacks, and farm fresh produce. While the vendors in URBNmarket will sell handmade and vintage items. The festival is free, and starts at 11 a.m. both days.
The first ever Blossom Fest will be held in the Springfield Town Center parking lot, on April 1. There will be plenty of entertainment, vendor booths, and food from local restaurants, and food trucks. Entertainment includes musical acts, dance troupes, face painting and more. There will be a cherry tree planting and dedication at 11 a.m. Throughout the day you can stop by the LEGO booth to make a cherry blossom that will be incorporated into a larger design. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parks, and activities
Green Spring Gardens has programming for children and adults. The park is offering “Beyond the Cherry and Dogwood,” on March 25, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Park Horticulturist Adam Bucher will take attendees on a walk through the gardens sharing tips on early spring plants, and their care. Dress appropriately for outdoor weather. The program cost is $19.
The Gardens will also be offering separate Ikebana classes for kids (7-15), and for adults, on April 1. The programs teach the joy of creating Japanese inspired floral designs. Both programs are for novices. Participants will make an arrangement that they can take home. The kids workshop runs from 1-2 p.m. The cost is $15, with an additional $15 supply fee. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The adult program is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The class will cost $42, and the supply fee is $30. You can register for any of these programs on-line at the Green Spring Gardens Park page, at the Fairfax County Park Authority.
Meadowlark Gardens is the perfect locale to enjoy a range of nature’s spring colors. There are some cherry trees within the gardens, but they are just one of the early blooming trees. Tulips, daffodils, irises, and a host of other blooms peak in March, and April. Park entry is $6, with half price discounts for children 6-17, and those over 55. Children aged 5 can enter for free. The park opens daily at 10 a.m., during March the gardens close at 4 p.m., hours extend to 7 p.m. in April.
