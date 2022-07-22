As South Lake Drive passes over Lake Thoreau in Reston, drivers may notice something unusual sticking out of the placid lake: a large art installation, featuring two multicolored silhouettes with sparkly, spinning paneling in the middle. The sculpture was made by high school students at nearby South Lakes High School.
South Lakes High School’s STEAM team has been making art installations for Lake Thoreau annually for the last 10 years. The STEAM team held an event on July 13 to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the team and present this year’s sculpture.
“I think we all understand that this is a celebration of life, that STEAM is a process,” said Marco Rando, the art teacher who runs the club. “We’re celebrating our next generation and their potential.”
This year’s sculpture is called Cerebral, and is meant to recognize the beauty and complexity of the brain.
Each side of the sculpture is painted differently to represent the differences between the left and right brain. One side is painted in a more muted way, with a stricter pattern to represent the left brain’s logic, while the other is more colorful and loose with its pattern to represent the right brain’s creativity. They then hung gold and silver paneling from fishing line as a kinetic element to represent how the two sides can connect to form a whole.
There were more than 15 models made for the sculpture this year. The team voted to choose one, and Public Art Reston chose it as well. The students made prototypes based on the original model before moving forward to build the full scale sculpture. Then, the team, and other students in art classes who would sometimes help out, made and painted the sculpture in the school’s parking lot.
“We had people in the art room everyday after school, staying for as long as they could. Everyone was doing their own individual part, and it all came together in the end,” said Sofia Pakhomkina ‘24, who presented the sculpture for the STEAM team. “I’m really proud of our team, and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
STEAM worked with the Reston Association and Public Art Reston to design and install their piece on the lake. A Reston Association team, along with students, installs the sculpture on top of a spillway in the lake once the project is finished each year.
The team’s process is based around Project Based Learning, an educational technique that Fairfax County Public Schools likes to use to provide more hands-on learning experiences, and Design Thinking, which is a cognitive, strategic, and practical approach to creating large scale design concepts.
“I am a really big fan of engineering and art,” said Pakhomkina. “STEAM has taught me a lot about collaborating in a professional setting, and it has taught me a lot about engineering and material science. It simulates a professional setting; we’re treated like adults, not kids.”
The experiences and responsibilities students have in the club will help them long after they graduate. The club gives students the opportunity to use math and science practically in the real world, while also working creatively to make public art for their community.
“I have a few friends who live on the lake, and I know the neighbors love it as well,” said Kim Retzer, the South Lakes principal. “Every year it’s like ‘when’s it coming? What’s it going to look like?’”
