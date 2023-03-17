After forming in 1980, the Smithereens was one of the hottest bands over the next decade, known for its catchy 1960s-influenced power pop and presenting outstanding live concerts.
Signature songs such as “Blood and Roses,” “A Girl Like You,” “Only a Memory,” and “Behind the Wall of Sleep” have cemented the band’s place in the hearts, minds, and ears of its devoted worldwide fan base. The New Jersey band was also inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2019.
And though things slowed down for the Smithereens at the turn of the century, the band continued to tour and release songs. Sadly, founding lead singer Pat DiNizio passed away in 2017, but the band continues with three of its original members, guitarist Jim Babjak, drummer Dennis Diken, and bassist Mike Mesaros.
“We are a rock n’ roll band and we grew up loving records and that really fueled our ambition and desire to play,” Diken said. “The passion and desire are still really strong in all of us. We love playing together and hanging out together.”
The Smithereens will play a night at The Birchmere on March 17 with Marshall Crenshaw, best known for the hit, “Someday, Someway” serving as lead singer on the night. Anyone who has seen the band live before knows they are in for a bold and brash treat, with the band’s creative mix of melodic pop structures, lyrical prowess, and waterfalls of high-energy sound.
“We just love playing The Birchmere, it’s a great club and we’ve played there a number of times,” Diken said. “We always play our hearts out, we play like we’re still teenagers, and we’re not teenagers anymore, I can assure you that. But we still have that enthusiasm that made us want to form a band when we were 14.”
The Smithereens’ latest recording, “The Lost Album,” contains previously unreleased tracks recorded in 1993 and the band will be performing some of these at the show.
“We of course will play the popular tunes that were hits and dig into the albums; the set we put together seems to be pleasing to our audience, but we will mix it up from show to show,” Diken said.
Having been touring for more than four decades, Diken noted he still gets the same enjoyment that he’s always had playing live, and his bandmates agree.
“We don’t really know how to do much else in life, this is our thing,” he said. “If we hit the stage, and we’re having a bad day or things aren’t going well, we brush that aside and flip the switch and just have a great, great time. And that happens with our audience, too. We welcome them to put aside their woes and cares for two hours, and just let us entertain them. That’s what our fans come to expect.”
A typical crowd for a Smithereens show is comprised of many fans who first saw the band in their college years back in the ’80s and ’90s.
“They are having the same kind of fun they had when they were younger,” Diken said. “We’ve had a loyal audience and it’s because people really dig us and support us that we are able to keep doing this.”
Looking ahead, more archival songs will be released and some new tunes will be recorded as well.
In 2020, the Smithereens did a few gigs before lockdown and hit the stage again in early 2021. The band stayed busy writing some new tunes and realized that retirement would never be for them.
“It certainly fueled our fire to get back out there,” Diken said. “We stayed the course and soldiered on when we could. There was no doubt that we would get back out there.”
And the friendship between Diken, Babjak, and Mesaros has stayed intact all these years, as the trio enjoys playing together as much as always.
“We keep Pat’s spirit alive, who passed away five years ago, and as long as people want to come see us, there’s no reason to stop,” Diken said. “They’ve proven that they like what we do.”
