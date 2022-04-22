The singer will perform an acoustic version of the Grammy-winning album at The Birchmere
It was back in 1998 that “Sunny Came Home” scored Shawn Colvin both Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys, and almost a decade before that, the singer picked up her first-ever Grammy win for Best Contemporary Folk Album for her 1989 debut, “Steady On.”
The popular singer/songwriter has remained a fixture on the folk and pop music scenes ever since and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music biz—everyone from Sting to James Taylor to Edwin McCain.
Over the course of three decades, Colvin has established herself as a heritage artist by creating a remarkable canon of work, touring relentlessly both nationally and internationally, and having her songs featured in television and film.
It’s a career she has wished for since she was 15 and though she wasn’t thinking this far ahead back then (she turned 66 this year!), Colvin is thrilled that she’s had the chance to live the dream.
“Getting to play and perform with my heroes has been a dream come true; it’s very exciting but also a bit nerve-wracking,” she said. “Travelling as much as I have to places around the world has been great. It’s all been wonderful.”
Colvin will perform at The Birchmere on April 22 as part of the 32nd anniversary of her debut record—the one that started it all.
“At the Birchmere, I’ll be playing the whole of my first album, ‘Steady On,’ solo acoustic,” she said. It was right before the pandemic that Colvin released an acoustic version of that album, allowing her to unearth deeper meaning from songs she’s played for decades, and she’s excited to be able to tour that now.
“During the pandemic, I wrote songs, got fit and worried,” Colvin said. “Those of us who make our living in crowds didn’t work much.”
Colvin returned to the stage last fall in earnest, still unsure what to expect from the experience.
“At first, I felt like a fish out of water—just really rusty,” she said. “But the audiences have been really enthusiastic. We’ve all been hungry to see live music again. I got back into the swing of it pretty quick.”
And now that she’s back on tour, she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Her calendar is packed with tour dates and festivals and she’s eager to play as much as she can to make up for lost time.
“I’ll also be making a new record at some point and touring more in the fall,” Colvin said.
While she doesn’t concern herself much with radio play, her music can be heard across a variety of different SiriusXM satellite stations, such as Coffee House, Lilith Fair, and Acoustic Rock. It’s helped bring her music to new audiences and remind old fans that she’s still making new music today.
Before making it big, Colvin would play local bars near her college, Southern Illinois University, for $30 a night, and eventually formed her own band. A string of other bands would follow, as she started making a name for herself in the folk world.
One of her big breaks was recording the backup vocals on Suzanne Vega’s hit, “Luka,’ which led to Colvin being offered her own record contract and becoming a force in the industry.
Her memoir, “Diamond in the Rough,” details her career and struggles along the way, and she’s worked hard to remain in the business as long as she has.
When asked about her career longevity and knack for writing, Colvin sums it up by recounting an interview she once heard the legendary Bob Dylan give. “He was asked which of all the songs he’d written was his favorite,” she said. “He replied, ‘My next one.’ I guess I feel I’m only as good as my next tune.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.