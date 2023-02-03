Macy Gray has never been shy about speaking her mind or sharing her life’s struggles with fans.
The Grammy Award winner is famous for her distinctive raspy voice and a singing style heavily influenced by Billie Holiday, but it’s that same voice that caused challenges for the singer early in life. She admitted that she was bullied and poked fun at because of her unique voice, which caused her to be shy and silent in her younger years.
By the time Gray got to college, she opened up some and enjoyed singing, but was not looking to become a recording artist.
“It happened when my husband asked me to make a demo tape for his friend and record producer Kenny Gamble,” she said. “He loved it, and asked if I could write some songs with him, so we did that together for about three years.”
Early on, Gray served as a backing vocalist for the likes of Al Green, Prince, David Bowie, and Michael Jackson, but eventually was thrust into the forefront.
Over her career, Gray has released 10 studio albums, and received five Grammy Award nominations, taking home Best Female Vocal Performance in 2001 for the song, “I Try.”
From her very first record, “On How Life Is,” Gray offered a glimpse of the struggles that she has been through, and is beloved by critics and fans alike for her honesty.
For instance, Gray has also been diagnosed with progeria, a form of rapidly progressing aging, which she has dealt with for more than 20 years, though it’s never gotten in the way of her music or performing.
“My life never stops,” she said. “I am who I am and I keep going no matter what.”
Gray will perform at The Birchmere on Feb. 7, singing tunes off her latest album and hits from her career.
“The night will be full, with a lot of dancing and screaming and singing along, it’s very fun,” she said. “I’ll include some songs from my upcoming album, so people will hear some songs they’ve never heard before. My band is really excellent.”
The new album, entitled “The Reset,” was written and recorded during the pandemic and will be out on Valentine’s Day.
“We went to the studio in August of 2020, a time of a lot of emotions—people were angry, people were scared, and we felt it was a good time to make a record because we could go in and throw all of those feelings into what we were creating.”
Although it was written with everything that was going on at the time, Gray said it’s still very relevant in 2023, with the songs touching on love, sex and politics—and she describes it as “a crazy record” that everyone will love.
During the pandemic, Gray filled her house with family and friends, which meant a lot was happening.
“There was never a dull moment,” she said. “Doing an album at the time just seemed right, and was something to concentrate on amid the chaos.”
The Birchmere show is one of the first of her latest tour, and she’s excited to get back on the road in front of live crowds again.
“We do this for our fans,” she said. “It’s fun out there and we all love to play. We were booked solid for 2020, so it was a lot to get used to when all of that was canceled. The last couple of years, everyone has been doing makeup shows, but those have been difficult because the world has changed. It’s definitely a different vibe right now.”
Still, Gray doesn’t see a time when she ever stops doing the thing she loves and feels she has at least about eight more albums in her.
“It’s really all I know at this point,” she said. “I love the music, creating, the hustle of it, and even the ups and downs. This industry changes every day, and you just have to settle in to what you’re good at and what makes you go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.