Outdoor lights are now a standard of the holiday season. They are a creative expression of how we see ourselves, and what we think of community.
The first electric Christmas lights were introduced in 1882, by Edward H. Johnson who was a business partner of Thomas Edison. The lights that Johnson used were partially a ploy to market electricity in general, they did not become popular.
People continued to use candles to light their Christmas trees for decades. The lights were far too expensive to catch on with the general public. They were also only a little safer than candles, and presented a fire hazard under the best of conditions.
Safe indoor lights were first invented in 1917. It would be another 10 years before a light that was safe enough to use for outdoor displays would be created. These gained popularity fairly quickly. Some of the longest running light festivals are already more than 90 years old.
Kitschy lights shaped like snowmen, or candy canes came about in the 1930s. Sales continued to pick up moderately over time. Then in the 1960s, when manufacturing moved overseas, prices dropped even more, sales expanded further.
Today, whole neighborhoods can be decked out in Christmas lights. If your neighborhood is not, or if you would like to find some truly extravagantly decorated houses, keep reading.
When asked why he goes all out for Christmas, George Barbari motioned his head towards the créche at the center of his display, then he shared a heartfelt story from 35 years ago.
“My wife and I were at the mall shopping. We saw kids crying,” said Barbari.”They wanted to take pictures with Santa, but of course that costs money.”
Barbari wanted to do something for the children, so his wife convinced him he should play Santa at their home. It became a tradition.
“I used to play Santa out here for 25 years, and give out candy canes. Kids would come and take pictures, videos and things like that. Free, no charge. Now my son has done it for 10 years.” Barbari added jokingly that he froze outside, but his son has a nice porch to stay warm.
The decor is vintage, there are a lot of hard plastic blow molds, the type that were developed in the 1950s. Rows of toy soldiers and choir singers line the walkways.
For photos with Santa, and train rides visitors should come either Dec. 23 or 24 between 6 and 10 p.m. The house is at 6634 South Kings Highway in Alexandria. Be careful as South Kings Highway is a busy road.
The Farmer’s Christmas House is a nostalgic labor of love steeped in more than 50 years of family tradition. Kurt Farmer’s father began decorating the house decades ago. When his father moved out of the house about 10 years ago, Farmer moved back in, and continued the tradition. In 2020, the house was featured on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight.”
Farmer started putting up this year’s display on Nov. 9. Between then, and Dec. 12, the display’s hard open, he estimates 400 hours of work went into creating this one-of-a-kind experience.
This house is a visual feast. Visitors pass through a shimmering tunnel of lights, and inflatables to reach a pathway that circles the front yard. Every inch of space, excluding the path, is packed with a mix of lights, inflatables, animatronics, and vintage decor. Children of all ages could be entertained for hours. Be sure to look up for the vintage Santa sleigh and reindeer flying through the sky.
Daily information, including inclement weather closures, can be found on Facebook at “Farmer’s Christmas House.”
“Please be considerate to my neighbors, please do not block their driveways. Be safe and enjoy the house.” This was Farmer’s request to visitors on Sunday night. They are words to live by for any of the houses you visit this December. The house is located at 2507 Fairview Dr. in Alexandria.
There are a few phone apps that can help you track light displays, but the best place to find extravagant Christmas lights in Fairfax County, and Northern Virginia is the web site Holly’s Tacky Christmas Lights (fairfaxchristmaslights.com). Houses are rated from “honorable mention” to “best.” The site has more than 100 houses in the metro area, the majority are around Fairfax County.
Ratings are subjective, which means the “honorable mention” category contains some locations that are worth the drive, and others that are comparable to some houses you might pass along the way. The “best” ratings apply to houses that have something truly extra. The Barbari house, and Farmer house are both rated “best.” The site contains maps, and routes to help viewers string together a fun night out. Plus there are tips for each house, as well as notes on locations that have special touches, like mailboxes for letters to Santa, or lights that are synched to local radio stations.
There are also a few public Hanukkah light displays. Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 18. That evening a menorah will be lit in Vienna as well as other locations.
The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia will hold the commUNITY menorah lighting at Mosaic District in Strawberry Park Dec. 20. The celebration will include songs and entertainment. All are welcome. Activities begin at 5:30, and the menorah will be lit at 6 p.m.
However you celebrate the holidays, may they be bright.
