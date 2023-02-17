THE GRAMMY-NOMINATED BLUEGRASS STARS TOURING IN SUPPORT OF “LIVING IN A SONG”
Rob Ickes is a 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Dobro Player of the Year. Trey Hensley is a guitar prodigy and three-time IBMA Guitar Player of the Year nominee who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11.
Both six-string virtuosos are accomplished vocalists as well, and are go-to musicians for many in Nashville, with Rolling Stone dubbing them “Bluegrass Aces.” It’s not surprising considering both have been playing since their earliest of days.
“For me, there was never a choice but to go into music,” Hensley said. “I was hit by the bug early, and decided I wanted to do this after I learned my first song on the guitar and never had a doubt since.”
Ickes shared a similar story, feeling the desire to play and entertain from a young age. So, it only made perfect sense for the two of them to get together.
“I met Trey when he was a kid and I was playing with Earl Scruggs, who was a big fan of Trey’s so he would sit in with us whenever we would play in East Tennesse, which is where he is from,” Ickes said. “He moved to Nashville a few years ago so we started working together. When I heard him at that point, he was one of the best singers and guitar players on the planet.”
Together Ickes and Hensley form a musical duo that is beloved in bluegrass circles, with four albums to their credit, including the Grammy-nominated “Before the Sun Goes Down.”
“One of the things I love about us is we play a lot of different genres,” Ickes said. “We both have a lot of experience in bluegrass but we love country, blues, and jazz. We’re always searching and pushing ourselves to learn new things and different techniques. That gives our music a lot of energy and that creates a lot of excitement.”
This month, the two released their latest record, “Living in a Song,” an album created during the pandemic, which displays their depth as practitioners of their craft.
“This one focuses on the songwriting more,” Ickes said. “The goal was to write most of it ourselves. We’ve done some on the others, but 10 out of 12 here are originals.”
For this one, Ickes and Hensley made a conscious decision to lean the music in a classic country direction, with some elements of Americana and bluegrass thrown in for good measure.
“We started writing very early on in the pandemic and recorded it late in 2020, so a couple of songs are the result of us being at home during that time and what we were going through,” Hensley said. “Obviously, we wrote more than if we had been on the road playing, so we were able to work on our songwriting more.”
For their first single, the guys chose “Moonshine Run,” where the two rip on lap steel and electric guitar in addition to their signature un-amplified instruments. It quickly rose up to the charts and became a fan-favorite after just a few months.
The duo will make their first-ever stop at Jammin Java on Feb. 22 to play songs off the new album and other popular tunes from their career.
“We always do a mix of stuff from other records and the new one,” Ickes said. “Trey and I are some of the top guys on our instruments, so there’s always a lot of great instrumental stuff on stage as well. A lot of improv and high energy.”
Ickes and Hensley have a busy year ahead of touring, including some bluegrass festivals and another appearance at the famous Grand Ole Opry. And both are looking forward to hitting Jammin Java and visiting Vienna for the first time.
“If you like great singing and great instrumental techniques, you will love this show,” Ickes said. “Check out the Rig Rundown video on YouTube we did and you’ll see what we do. If you want to hear some great music, come on down.”
