Learn about the life of a Continental soldier Nov. 5 at Gunston Hall. When the American Revolution was fought, there were plantations all over Fairfax County. Now, George Mason’s Gunston Hall is one of a handful of buildings left that predate the founding of the United States.
Revolutionary War Day will offer unique activities designed to engage, and educate the entire family. Demonstrations, and re-creations will take place around the plantation, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Interpretive experiences like this one can help guests really dig into history and make connections to people and ideas of the past,” said Lacey Villiva, education manager at Gunston Hall. She hopes that people will be surprised enough by their experience to dig deeper, and follow up with future interactions with history.
The plantation kitchen will serve up Revolutionary War-era food. Visitors will get a chance to see, and taste some of the foods that were available to the Continental Army.
The kitchen will also display a sampling of what would have been served at Gunston Hall. The Mason family would have access to the best food of the era, and there were ways to keep food fresher on a plantation, than what would have been available to an army on the move.
One of Villiva’s favorite activities is a life-size board game.
“Guests take turns standing on the board, and roll the dice. As each turn progresses, they take different actions based on a series of cards they pull from. Those cards are directly connected to actions George Mason took during his lifetime,” she said. “The goal of the game is for guests to better understand the skills George Mason had, and how he was able to provide supplies for soldiers during the American Revolution.”
Visitors will have a chance to see what soldiers wore, and what they carried with them. Historical reenactments will take place at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. At these times soldiers will visit the quartermaster. There they will receive their pay, uniforms, and supplies. The reenactors will then perform a series of practice drills, during which they will fire their muskets.
There will also be timed guided tours of Gunston Hall throughout the day.
Mason built Gunston Hall in the 1750s. Mason, one of the founding fathers of Virginia, was a planter and politician. His writings were very influential as the United States was formed. In the Virginia Declaration of Rights he wrote, “all men are born equally free and independent.” This phrase was re-worded by Thomas Jefferson for the Declaration of Independence.
Like Jefferson, there was a duality between Mason’s words and actions. In 1773, Mason called slavery “that slow poison, which is daily contaminating the minds and morals of our people. Every gentlemen here is born a petty tyrant. Practiced in acts of despotism and cruelty, we become callous to the dictates of humanity, and all the finer feelings of the soul.” It is difficult to view his actions in light of his words. Mason made no effort to end the practice of slavery at Gunston Hall, and willed several enslaved people to his children.
Though too unhealthy to fight, Mason was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 1776-1781.He used his wealth, his voice, and his influence to help bankroll the Continental Army.
The price is $10 for adults, and $8 for children, for members of Gunston Hall the cost is $5 for adults, and $4 for children.
