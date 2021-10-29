RCP returns following the dawn of their newest apprenticeship program
For a limited time only, witness Reston Community Players’ (RCP) production of The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). As the first show produced from the group’s youth apprentice program, attendees experience the magic of local talent working with the community’s young people.
This five-part satire, originally written by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart, follows a singular plot while honoring the works of a variety of well-known productions by composers such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim.
The Reston Community Players’ recent apprenticeship program works to engage local youth between the ages of 12 and 18 who are interested in theatre and want experience in the field. Through engagement with local performers, artists and stage technicians, the program provides students the unique ability to learn about their interests in the arts from a diverse set of stage artists in the community.
With two separate learning tracks focused on performance and production, the apprenticeship provides aspiring actors and techies the ability to learn from the real-world experience of performing for an audience.
“This program allows us to give young performers and technical artists an opportunity to get a 360-degree view of everything that goes into mounting a theatrical production,” said Kate Keifer, RCP president and apprenticeship producer. “We wanted to engage young artists not just on the stage, but behind the curtain as well.” This feeling is represented clearly in the excitement of the students participating.
“I’ve been learning about what takes place behind the scenes of this production like costuming, set designing and directing and it is something I am very interested in further exploring,” said Oakton High School sophomore Cassidy Loria. “This is an environment that has let me learn a lot.”
The performance is located at Reston Community Center’s CenterStage, with remaining performance dates at 8 p.m. October 29, 2 p.m. October 30 and 31, and at 8 p.m. November 5 and 6.
Tickets to the show are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The box office can be reached by phone at (703) 476-4500, but tickets are also available online at https://bit.ly/3bgcMFz.
