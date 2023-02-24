ReelAbilities is an international film festival with a local flair. The goal of the festival is to open a dialogue around all forms of disabilities. The Northern Virginia version of the festival began earlier this month, and runs through March 5.
“The priority is really to pick films that will break down the stigmas around each of these disabilities. This year we had a film about Alzheimer’s, for example, which some people wouldn’t even consider necessarily a disability so much as a disease,” said Sarah Berry, director of ReelAbilities Northern Virginia. “But of course if you’re in it every day as a family member, or even somebody who has it, you know you’re experiencing the abilities you once had being diminished over time. It can be as challenging as something that other people would consider a disability. A lot of this is about changing minds and about kind of blowing off the misconceptions that really hinder full inclusion and full understanding of the human experience. You know we’re all in this together.”
Berry hopes attendees will wrestle with the hard, and sometimes awkward questions they have about disabilities.
While the festival is winding down there are still some great films to see. “Amazing Grace,” is the story of Grace Fisher, a promising young musician who must reimagine her life when she contracts a polio-like illness. The film is paired with “Critter Fables,” a short film that highlights Fisher’s art. “Imperfect,” the festival finale, tells the story of an award-winning theater troupe whose members “live and perform with the uniqueness of disability.” The film follows them as they stage the musical “Chicago.” There will be a post movie discussion with one of the directors, Regan Linton, and disability rights activist, Judy Heumann.
The Pozez Jewish Community Center has been running the local portion of the film festival for 10 years. Berry moved the festival to February to coincide with Jewish Disabilities Awareness, Acceptance, and Inclusion Month (JDAIM).
ReelAbilities is free, and open to everyone. The festival takes place at several locations across Fairfax County, Bethesda, and Washington, D.C. Though the festival is free, it is best to RSVP so venues don’t have to scramble seats at the last minute.
Berry said attendance levels have rebounded to what they were seeing before the pandemic. Last year the festival took place, but everything was on-line. It’s a pandemic modification that has remained. This year, anyone who cannot make it to a festival venue will have seven days, beginning the day after a film is scheduled, to view that movie on-line.
The Bodzin Art Gallery, at the Pozez JCC annually highlights local artists during the festival’s run. This year they are featuring the work of Lee Jaworek.
“Lee Jaworek is an extremely talented painter, who calls his work Artism. He has autism and he is very articulate about what he paints, and why he paints it. He’s been having a wonderful career. His work is very well received at the art gallery and people are loving it. He’s a graduate of the Art Institute of Washington,” said Berry, who is also curator of the Bodzin Art Gallery. “He’s awesome to work with, and super talented working in a variety of styles.”
The exhibition, “Artism-Seeing the world through the prismatic lens of autism,” runs through March 3.
“Amazing Grace” will be shown at 4 p.m., Feb. 26, at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd, Alexandria. “Imperfect” will be shown at 3 p.m., March 5, in The REACH, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Justice Forum. More information, including the links to RSVP, can be found at https://bit.ly/3KwweAP
