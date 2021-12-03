It is the sound that signals the holiday season is upon us – Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker.”
No other seasonal performance conjures up familiar and happy feelings through visions of fireplaces, snowflakes, and beautifully wrapped presents. Throughout December, Fairfax County is home to performances from our youngest residents to our outstanding professional performers, each creating their version of Tchaikovsky’s great work.
This year is different. This year, the Rat King won the battle as arts organizations continued to return to normal.
“The Nutcracker,” like every performance presented and piece of art created, takes time and funding before making a public appearance. The lack of Nutcracker performances this year reflects the arts’ year-long struggle to fully re-open. It is a message that the arts community continues to share.
As we come to the year-end, take time to enjoy the art in your community. Sing carols with your friends and family, enjoy an arts performance or visit an art gallery. No matter how you choose to celebrate in December, remember the arts are in Fairfax because you help keep them here. The Rat King may have overcome us this year, but the arts are strong in Fairfax.
There are many opportunities to celebrate the arts this season. To learn more about the many artists and arts organizations in Fairfax County, visit the ArtsFairfax Arts Directory at artsfairfax.org.
Holiday Events
BalletNova presents “The Nutcracker Petite Performance,” a perfect first ballet experience specifically created for children ages five and under. Enjoy the 45-minute performance on December 11 and 12, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under age 12.
Sing in the season with the American Festival Pops Orchestra on December 11 at 8 p.m. at Mason’s Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $36 to $60. Visit cfa.gmu.edu to learn more and purchase tickets.
Closing Soon
George Mason University’s “Conjuring Presence” exhibition of art and poetry featuring students, faculty, and alumni curated by Mason faculty member and artist Jessica Kallista closes on December 11. The exhibit is available to view in Fenwick Gallery and online through Mason Exhibitions.
Workhouse Arts Center presents Small Business Saturday through December 11. Shoppers will receive a 20 percent discount on all original Workhouse creations. Patrons are invited to celebrate the season during Workhouse’s traditional Second Saturday Art Walk with holiday carolers and decorations.
Celebrate Fairfax presents a Holiday Market featuring local artists and small businesses at The Parc at Tysons December 4 and December 11 and a Winter Village that expands the holiday market to include iceless ice-skating and winter activities December 18. The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m.
Through December
Artisans United holiday show features a wide variety of craft items to decorate your home or share with family and friends. Visit the show at 4022C Hummer Road in Annandale Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Falls Church Arts Gallery presents an all-media show, “Make Me Happy,” opening December 18, featuring work that elicits joy and lifts the spirit. The gallery is open daily, but times vary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.