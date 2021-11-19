Have you ever wondered what happened to the side characters in your favorite stories? Fairfax High School answered this question in a magical way with, “Puffs”, a satirical spoof of a series about a certain well-known wizard.
“Puffs” followed the story of the neglected, insignificant background characters in the Harry Potter series. The show, written by Matt Cox, and originally performed at The People’s Improv Theatre, was not directly affiliated with the Harry Potter franchise, consisted of countless witty remarks combined with a heartwarming story of friendship and love. Cramming seven years into less than two hours, the show demanded high intensity and focus and became a hilarious journey.
The show was anchored by a tight-knit, high energy ensemble. In scenes that required it, the Puffs were particularly skilled at acting and moving as a unit. Each actor was able to stay engaged and in the scene at all times, even if they were not a direct part of the action. This focus and attention to detail allowed each actor, no matter how small their part, to develop and distinguish a unique, recognizable personality and story. The hard work put into this show was evident in the pacing and timing of each scene. Actors picked up every line and cue at the right time to keep up the energy of the fast-paced, humorous show.
Guiding the characters and audience through the ups and downs of seven incredibly fast years of magic school, Daniel Todd kept up the show’s pacing and energy while driving forward the story. With the perfect balance of British snobbery and dry humor, Todd led the show with mature understanding of comedic timing and the rare ability to truly connect with an audience. Whether it be explaining the plot of Legally Blonde or dancing through an 80s rave, Logan Baker brought some of the show’s most hilarious moments to the stage as Voldy. In striking contrast to the sassy and evil Voldy of Act II, Baker played the smooth and confident Cedric for half of the show, demonstrating true versatility as an actor.
The actors provided the energy and pure comedy necessary for the production, but the technical designers brought the true magic. To accommodate the rapid scene and location changes, the set, by Isabella Heffron, opened four doors and several more openings as entrances and exits to be used many times throughout the show. This creative approach transformed the stage into an entirely different world. The true spectacle was the lighting, designed by Timothy Farmer. Bouncing between locations, showing magical environments, and visualizing spells sounds difficult, but, with 230 cues, the lighting exceeded these goals and made a visually stunning show.
Coming off a virtual school year with little to no opportunity for live, in-person theatre, everyone is ready to be back. The love and passion for theatre shone through in “Puffs”-- the energy, camaraderie, and enthusiasm shared onstage and with the audience could only belong to a group of people truly having fun.
