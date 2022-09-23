The thrills and excitement of bull riding comes to Fairfax when EagleBank Arena hosts the Challenger Series’ Professional Bull Riders Autolite FRAM Invitational on Sept. 24 and 25.
Over those two nights, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast.
“This is professional bull riding at its best,” said Robert Simpson, PBR’s general manager. “The top riders from across the country—and world, as we do have a lot of international riders competing—will converge on Fairfax.”
This is the fourth time in PBR history that the event has been held at EagleBank, and crowds love what many consider to be the most exciting live sporting event to see in person.
“This is a two-day event, so the first day matters for the second day, and that’s how we will determine the event champion,” Simpson said. “They will ride a bull on Saturday, then ride another on Sunday, and the top 15 riders will come back later that day for the championship round.”
Approximately 45 riders will be competing on day one, 30 will come back for day two, and the champion of the event will be the highest-scoring rider on the three bulls.
Last year, during the event, Virginia’s own Carlos Garcia delivered a top-notch performance to win his first PBR event in four years, and he’s expected back to defend his crown this weekend.
The newly launched PBR Challenger Series takes place in more than 60 venues from June through November, culminating with its final championship in early November in Las Vegas.
“This is the only standalone bull riding series that the PBR produces in that timeframe,” Simpson said. “We also do a team series, which is a brand-new concept, but all the riders needed something else on an individual basis, so this was a way to keep all the riders busy, competing on their own.”
The battle to be crowned the inaugural Challenger Series Champion has been thrilling to watch this summer, as the top 25 bull riders are all within 104 points of one another. Therefore, with Fairfax being one of the last events of the season, it will be crucial for riders to earn some much-needed points, and most of the top riders will be on hand to compete.
“There’s a lot of points and a lot of money up for grabs in Fairfax,” Simpson said. “These guys will be fighting for qualification so it should be a really good watching opportunity.”
While professional bull riding is shown on TV once in a while, and has been gaining in popularity the past five years, Simpson noted that there’s nothing quite like seeing bull riding in person.
“What’s proven true, especially in Fairfax, is that when a fan or someone just looking for something to do comes to a PBR event live, they are a fan for life,” he said. “With this being year number four in Fairfax, we see the event just keep growing. This is the best of the best—not only the bull riders, but the bulls—and so it’s like the NFL of bull riding.”
Simpson describes the event as having a “concert-like” atmosphere, complete with a full-on lighting set, PA system and pyrotechnics.
“This is a show within the show, and when you combine that with bull riding, that recipe for the last 30 years has been very successful for PBR,” Simpson said. “Until you see it live, you just don’t know what the experience can bring, and it’s really cool. And you don’t need to be a bull riding fan. The danger factor keeps people on the edge of their seat and every ride is man vs. beast. That’s something worth seeing and the fans just love it.”
