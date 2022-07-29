Ever since he burst on the scene in 2011 with his self-titled debut album, Andy Grammer has been a staple on the radio and Billboard charts, scoring hits with songs such as “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine by Me,” and “Honey I’m Good.”
Known for engaging, energizing and empowering audiences across the world, Grammer recently emerged as the No. 1 “Happy Pop” Streaming Artist, registering more than 3 billion streams to date. This popularity has been boosted by the success of recent tracks, “Lease On Life,” “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me,” “Love Myself” and “Joy.”
Besides his string of hits, Grammer also added to his fan base with a good showing as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and having his song, “Don’t Give Up on Me,” featured in the 2019 movie, “Five Feet Apart.”
Grammar will play at Wolf Trap as part of a double-bill with multi-platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums on Aug, 3.
“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “There will be a horn section and a lot of songs that people know, and some of our newer things. When I started, the only song anyone knew was ‘Keep Your Head Up,’ so I needed to be creative and figure out how to keep people entertained. Now, I have five albums, so it’s a lot more fun to make a set list.”
The singer likes to think of songs like little chiropractors, and after the past two years, he said everyone can all use a little alignment.
Grammer did his best to stay sane during the challenging time, going from months of touring to a full stop, and he found he needed to learn a lot about himself during that off-time.
“Some of it was great, some was unflattering, and that’s a lot of what my new music is all about,” he said. “We moved into a studio that had a good live stream set up and did some Zoom shows, but it’s not the same as thousands of people singing together. The unity is something I really missed.”
Grammer and his band finally got back in front of people this February and found a new appreciation for being on stage.
“You forget what it feels like to be around a ton of people, all focused on the same thing that hopefully takes you out of your normal, day-to-day drudgery,” he said. “It felt like a breath of fresh air, night after night after night.”
As the son of children’s music artist Red Grammer, Andy knew he always was meant for a career in music.
“I grew up in a house of songwriters, which as I get older, I realize how lucky that is,” Grammer said. “The immature version of me knew I loved moving people, but I thought I just liked attention. I tried magic, then acting, but realized my favorite thing was to write and connect with people through a three-minute song.”
He earned a degree in music industry studies from California State University Northridge, and while there, began performing around Los Angeles as a street performer to help publicize himself. Higher-profile gigs followed, and he eventually signed with S-Curve Records.
“So much of your energy as a street performer is to get people on your level to care and draw them in and keep them engaged; it’s your own fun battle,” he said. “It’s way more fun when people know you and your work and we all get to sing together.”
With his songs, “Back Home” and “Honey, I’m Good,” Grammer became the first male pop artist since John Mayer to reach the Top 10 at adult pop radio on his first two singles.
Since the pandemic, Grammer has continued to release strong tracks. Last year, he collaborated with R3hab on the song, “Close to You,” and this year, he issued the inward-looking self-love anthem, “Love Myself.” Other songs have come out over the months, and that will all culminate in a new album by the end of 2022.
He encourages people to head to Wolf Trap and check out what promises to be a fun show.
“We all need to be singing in groups together and be happier, and if there’s a time for joy, right now is it,” he said. “This is just what the doctor ordered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.