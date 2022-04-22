Grammy-nominated artist will perform in collaboration with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra
The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) partners with George Mason University to host a performance with Grammy-nominated pianist Simone Dinnerstein inside the campus’ Center for the Arts on April 23 at 8 p.m.
With direction from the FSO’s own Conductor Christopher Zimmerman, the performance will feature classical pieces including Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 and Rachmaninoff’s romantic Symphony No. 2.
Additionally, Dinnerstein will perform the regional premiere of composer Robert Carl’s White Heron.
“It’s a pleasure and honor to collaborate with Simone, whose pianism and artistry the orchestra and I always look forward to,” said Zimmerman. “We are thrilled to partner with the Center for the Arts at George Mason University to bring this exciting program to our audiences.”
Having joined forces with the Havana Lyceum Orchestra in 2015, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 holds a special place in Dinnerstein’s career as she performed this piece with the orchestra at the time. As a recording of the collaborative performance experienced commercial success, Dinnerstein traveled to the United States to bring her this performance to the ears of American audiences.
In recognition of this, classical music site Gramophone emphasized the detail ascribed to each of her performances.
“She sustains her slow tempo for the Adagio with a wide yet subtle palette of tonal shadings and articulations, while conveying the zesty finale’s joy and wit by way of crisp fingerwork and strategic left-hand accents that propel phrases over the bar lines.”
Concluding an 11 concert tour from Miami to Boston, Dinnerstein’s performance with the FSO works to spread the genre of classical piano music to new audiences with every performance,while encouraging aspiring musicians to lean into the craft.
In the same vein, Dinnerstein has 12 albums under her belt, all of which have topped the Billboard classical music charts.
In addition, her 2021 performance The Eye is The First Circle premiered at Monclair State University as her first multi-media production in which she held full creative and directorial control. Furthermore, her presentation of Richard Danielpour’s An American Mosaic served as a tribute to the lives lost during the pandemic as she performs on multiple pianos throughout the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.
Regardless of the concentration, Dinnerstein brings a clear knowledge of musical performance and is known to bring intricate detail to her performances.
“She has a direct and honest emotional connection to the music she plays, as well as an intellectual curiosity, which keep her interpretations fresh and special,” Zimmerman added.
Prior to the performance, Dinnerstein will conduct a masterclass with select students on the George Mason campus in a partnership with Mason’s Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music in the Center for the Arts. Additionally, she will visit FSO partner school Woodburn Elementary and present her digital keyboarding course, Bachpacking.
For audience members interested in a pre-concert discussion of the night’s repertoire, Zimmerman and Dinnerstein will join guests at 7:15 p.m. in the Monson Grand Tier of the Center for the Arts.
