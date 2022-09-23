“Today’s College Climb” is a photo exhibition by documentary photojournalist Rachel Bujalski. It will be open through Oct. 7 at Northern Virginia Community College’s (NVCC) Alexandria Campus.
“[It’s] A project that’s really opened up my eyes. When I started this a few years ago, I didn’t really know what college looked like outside my own experience. When I went to school, all the students that I went with were seventeen, like me,” said Bujalski.
The project was conceived by The Lumina Foundation as a way to highlight students who do not fit the typical conception of what a college student is.
Statistics show that 37 percent of college students are 25 or older. A full 60 percent of today’s students work while attending college, and 40 percent work full time. Immigrants compose 9 percent of the student population. Housing instability has impacted 9 percent of students with in the past year, while 35 percent of students report not knowing where their next meal will come from.
The point of Bujalski’s photos is to take these statistics, and put a face on them. “Storytelling and photography are important because it gives us this intimate insight into another person’s life,” explained Bujalski. “Photography is a universal language. You can create a connection with somebody completely different than you.”
Bujalski set out to create Images that are beautiful, but that also tell a story. Since 2020, she has been following, and chronicling the lives of five California students whose college experience has been non linear.
There is Zaq, who had lived out of his car for a year before starting college. He was forced to drop out when the pandemic hit, because he did not have a computer to access online classes.
Okello, a 40-year-old Sudanese refugee, , came to America in 2005. He is a father of two, and he recently received a degree from National University in San Diego.
Denia, 24, is a first generation college student. She is Native American, and lives on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation in northern California. Denia is the legal guardian to four family members. This has slowed down her academic progress. In six years, she has been able to finish only two years of study.
Miguel is a cancer survivor who both works, and studies full time. Over the course of the project, Miguel became a father. The added motivation of having a daughter has pushed him to evaluate his goals. He is deciding between becoming a nurse, or if he wants to continue on to medical school.
“It’s very important that when you tell someone’s story, that you get their insight. You don’t just write an article about them, or their life,” explained Karen, the final of the five students Bujalski followed. Karen is a dreamer who has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status (DACA). She works multiple jobs to make ends meet and recently graduated from the University of California, Davis. She is working hard to apply to the college’s veterinary school.
Though the photo essays involve students in California, NVCC is working to amplify the voices of their own students with non linear education paths.
“All I’m trying to do is make it in life. I’m trying to be an example to my kids, I’m just trying to get that piece of paper,” said Naraya Omar, a former NVCC student. She wishes professors knew how far compassion would go when working with students like her. “Not having favoritism, not having pity for us, but just being a little bit more openhearted, and understanding.”
