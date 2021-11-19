It’s been approximately one year since Paula Poundstone braved the pandemic and decided to do a few gigs to wake up her comedy chops and do what she loves most—perform live on stage. One of the places she chose at the time was The Birchmere, which she named one of her all-time favorite places to perform.
With safety precautions in place, a limited capacity audience got to see Poundstone at her best, delivering her smart observational humor and finding some amusing and witty things to say about the pandemic and the world.
For three nights, November 19-21, The Birchmere will welcome back the popular comedian, and this time a full capacity audience will be allowed—though still with masks and strict safety provisions in place.
“I love being there,” Poundstone said. “There are notes from musicians stuck on the wall, and it just has such a patina of cool. And the people there are just great.”
She admits that she was getting a little crazed staying at home, and didn’t realize that when the stay-at-home order came in, she thought it would only last a short time. In some ways, she thought there will be a silver lining because it would give her some time to read and she wouldn’t have to feel alone traveling to shows.
“I didn’t know the first thing about how alone I could be,” she Poundstone said. “I also hardly read at all. I just worked as hard as I could because I didn’t have any income coming in.”
One of the things she did was her podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” which she records with with fellow NPR personality, Adam Felber. But she was yearning to get back out there in front of an audience.
Thankfully, that happened a lot more this summer and she’s been going strong ever since.
“I started back on the road again in June and it’s been going pretty good,” Poundstone said. “I want people to be as safe as they can, so for me, proof of vaccination and masks is the way to go, and most have been complying. People are really happy to be out—especially in a place that does have these protocols.”
During her act, Poundstone talks about the experience we are all going through, her stay-at-home period and the ways in which things have slightly changed.
“My favorite part of the night, as always, is just talking to the audience. I do the time-honored, ‘Where you from?’ What do you do for a living?’” she said. “I have been delighted to be back with my friend, the audience.”
Starting her career in the ’80s as a standup comedian, Poundtone has certainly left her mark as one of the funniest comedians in the country. She’s performed regularly for almost 40 years, she’s hosted her own talk show, starred in her own show on ABC, has served as a regular panelist on NPR’s No. 1 show, “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” and was the first woman ever to perform at the White House Correspondents’ dinner. No wonder she’s often cited as one of the 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time.
Poundstone is also a New York Times best-selling author, with her books, “The Total Unscientific Study of Human Happiness” and “There Is Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say.”
Looking towards next year, one of the things she’s hoping to do in January is put together a ping-pong tournament in her backyard for friends.
“I still don’t have much of a social life, more because of scheduling than anything else, and I used to have a lot of these before the pandemic,” she said.
With the holidays approaching, Poundstone jokes she’s planning on celebrating by getting her booster shot and flu shot, and just hopes for a better 2022 for everyone.
“I just want everyone to continue doing all the safety protocols they can, so we don’t blow this and lose this again on a personal and community level,” she said. “We need to do this for one another.”
