The play marks the debut of Oakton’s new theater director
This year, Oakton High School added a new theater director in Samantha Jalajel, who came over from Robert Frost Middle School, and for her debut high school production, the director chose “Wendy & Peter Pan,” a new take on the J.M. Barrie classic penned by Ella Hickson.
The play is a re-telling of the classic children’s story which features Wendy Darling as the protagonist who flies away with Peter Pan to Neverland.
“I was trying to find a show that could fit a large group of students, and an ensemble that had characters who were important,” Jalajel said. “I’ve always wanted to do ‘Peter Pan,’ but I never could because of the flying, which wasn’t available at my old school. I knew this would be super-fun and family friendly.”
She read six different scripts about Peter Pan before finding the Hickson version, which puts Wendy at the forefront of the story.
“This story is a lot different than what people may know about Peter Pan in that it’s more about Wendy’s journey to Neverland to find her lost brother, and it shows a lot of her strength throughout that journey,” Jalajel said. “There are some strong women with strong actresses in lead roles. I came in knowing the school had strong women and I wanted to give them the opportunity to be on stage.”
The Oakton production will have five characters flying and a set that Oakton’s crew has been working on the past month. A cast of about 25 actors have been working hard every day after school to get the play ready for this weekend’s performances, Nov. 17 to 19.
“It’s been incredible to see these kids grow so much and leading this show,” Jalajel said. “It’s a challenge to create one beautiful picture on stage and putting it up in eight weeks, but all the students have risen to the challenge. I’m impressed with how much these kids are able to do.”
Senior Gwen Ihde plays Wendy, who she describes as “very strong, though someone who is carrying too much responsibility.”
“This show has so many characters and it’s really different from the original story of Peter Pan, and it’s fun and there’s flying,” she said.
Junior Ben Miller plays Michael Darling, one of Wendy’s brothers.
“He is a very small and inquisitive little boy who enjoys being smart. He doesn’t like his brother John because he is insistent on playing war,” Miller said. “I think people will enjoy this show because it has a very magical quality to it. All the actors are doing great work and it’s going to be a very colorful and meaningful show.”
Cea Reksulak, a junior, plays Tootles, one of the Lost Boys who tries to please everyone around him.
“He really just wants to be recognized as someone who wants to be brave and lead the Lost Boys,” she said. “I enjoy the show because the plot is really fun and is a cool take on the fairy tale that everyone knows. The tech is really awesome and all the cast and crew is really talented.”
Milad Shabazi, a junior, plays Martin the cabin boy, a pirate who is not great at his job.
“I like seeing everyone do their thing; watching that happen is really fun and seeing all the elements put together with tech is really fun,” he said. “It’s wonderful to be part of a community on stage.”
Even though there are differences in the story, there are plenty of things that stay true to the legacy of Peter Pan, including the crocodile, characters like Captain Hook and Tinkerbell, and of course the Lost Boys and pirates doing their part in the adventure.
“Everyone knows the tale of Peter Pan, but they don’t know all the other characters’ journeys, and that’s one of the cool things to see in this story,” Jalajel said. “You see Tootles become brave and Nibs step up as a leader, and Smee in a different light. That’s really fun. All of these characters really matter and you couldn’t tell the story without them.”
For more information or to buy tickets, visit oaktondrama.org.
