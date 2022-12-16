“I want to go back to a time when errors were lessons, not failures”. This is not a line that one would expect to hear in a children’s story, but Oakton’s Wendy & Peter Pan was far from childish. This intense production portrayed a fresh perspective to the well-known story of Wendy Darling and Peter Pan.
“Wendy & Peter Pan” was a play written by Ella Hickson that first premiered in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in December of 2013. Adapted from the novel “Peter Pan” by J. M. Barrie, the play gives a darker twist to a classic children’s novel. Although the story takes place in 1908, the production is modern both thematically and stylistically, and shamelessly feminist. The story follows three of the Darling children: Wendy, John, and Michael, as they venture off to Neverland with the mysterious and eccentric Peter Pan in search of their lost brother Tom. Although fairies and flying may seem like great fun at first, Wendy soon becomes aware that some things are not meant to be games.
Wendy is a complex character with many layers that were all skillfully captured by actress Gwen Ihde. Ihde was able to express emotions ranging from joy to pure grief and frustration as the story progressed and new hurdles were placed in Wendy’s way. Ihde managed to maintain Wendy’s youth and captured her wide-eyed nature while also fulfilling the role of the level-headed, motherly figure that Ihde’s character took on while in Neverland. Another role that cannot be overlooked was Mrs. Darling, portrayed by the outstanding Sarah Driessen. Although the same age as Ihde, Driessen’s portrayal of Mrs. Darling captured the essence and years of a caring and grieving mother and nicely contrasted Ihde’s youthful Wendy. The grace and maturity Driessen brought to her character was commendable and extremely impressive.
The show would not have been the same if it weren’t for the power radiating from Kaitlyn McCarley (Tink) and Zahraa Hussain (Tiger Lily). The two exemplified another set of strong female presences in the production whose attitude and playful sass made every scene they graced all the more memorable.
The set design, by Shane Roy and the rest of the talented set team, created absolutely breathtaking pictures that consistently demonstrated the proper milieu and personality of the characters inhabiting them. For instance, the vibrant slide, twinkly lights, and whimsical pops of color constituted the Lost Boys hideout. This background reflected the playfulness and quirks of the Neverland children. The set design also coincided nicely with the costume choices made by costume head Emerson Wilson, as well as the costume team. The black and red color scheme of the pirate ship matched the steam-punk costumes worn by the pirate ensemble. The edgy, almost gothic style of the pirates was the perfect contemporary twist on typical pirate attire.
The fantastic set and costumes would not be complete, however, without its amazing ensemble to bring them to life. The pirate ensemble, with their maniacal laughs and bizarre mannerisms, stole the show from the moment they entered through the aisles of the auditorium. From carrying lost boys through the aisles to doing pushups on the “deck”, the entire pirate ensemble was committed to their roles and worked together to form one freaky and oddly threatening group of characters that, when needed, blended seamlessly with the set and became the core of that scene’s ambiance.
“Wendy & Peter Pan” brought audience members on a magical adventure to Neverland. After experiencing the wonders of Oakton’s dazzling production, images of pirates, fairies, and flying are sure to remain dancing through their imagination.
