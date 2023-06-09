Simon Tischler started dancing hip-hop, jazz, and tap when he was just 3 years old. At 5, he took his first ballet class. Now, at 16, Tischler is headed to one of the most prestigious ballet competitions in the world.
The USA International Ballet Competition takes place every four years, in Jackson, Miss. This year’s competitors come from 17 countries. Dancers are chosen from audition tapes that they submit. Each entrant is required to present three short programs or variations for their submissions. If chosen to compete, most dancers polish these variations and perform them live for the first round.
Tischler vies in the men’s junior category. This year that group contains 20 teens between the ages of 15 and 18. There will be three rounds of dances to winnow the field down to the medalists. Each dancer develops six routines, in hopes they make it to round three. The entire event takes two weeks and includes several ancillary events including master classes with renowned guests. Competitors are not just looking to medal, past dancers have received apprenticeships and company contracts. There are also scholarships, and cash prizes which total $200,000.
“Although they’re called competitions, and they are formatted as competitions, and It can be a very competitive environment, I’d say it’s almost just for yourself to be seen by all these amazing judges and people watching,” said Tischler. “The competitive part of dance is mainly competition with yourself. It’s mainly about the artistic side of it, the painting within dance. It’s like you’re making a painting with your body. You’re trying to form that movement rather than compete in a sport.”
Tischler first realized he wanted to pursue a career in ballet when he was chosen to play the role of Fritz in “The Nutcracker.”
“In 2019, Ballet West came to perform the Nutcracker at the Kennedy Center and they were auditioning. They were having auditions for young ballet dancers to be in the party scene, and to audition for Clara and Fritz,” said Tischler. “I got the role of Fritz which is, as a young boy, the biggest role you can get. I was super excited throughout that experience performing at the Kennedy Center Opera House and being among all those amazing dancers. I realized, woah, I can actually pursue a career in this. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life…I can get paid to be doing what I love.”
His life does not look like the life of an average American high school student. His days consist of online academics, hour-long car commutes to Bethesda, and a lot of practice at CityDance Conservatory. Some nights he does not finish class until 9 p.m. The conservatory program is designed to prepare young dancers for a future in ballet. Tischler credits much of his success to his coach, Stanislav Issaev, who is the ballet master at the conservatory. Three dancers from CityDance Conservatory were selected for this year’s USA IBC.
Tischler is pragmatic about missing out on a few of the standard American rites of passage. While there is no prom, there is dance, and there are friends. Friends who he goes out with to grab food, and goof around just like other teenagers do. He is happy with his choices, but Tischler does have one regret.
“I went to a ballet school and I took one class. I absolutely loved it, but at the same time, me being a young boy, I didn’t want to say that I loved it, because I didn’t think it was cool,” said Tischler. “I didn’t think it was something that guys could do.” Now he sees things differently. “I get to do all sorts of cool things. It’s like a constant game, kind of trying to get better, trying to improve. I’ve realized that this is a great life to be living. It’s kind of my dream and I wish I didn’t have to second guess it when I was younger … I really love ballet, and I love dance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.