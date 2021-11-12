The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning Jonathan Larson musical plays until January
It was back in 1996 when Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” premiered on Broadway and changed the Broadway musical landscape forever. Young theatergoers were so enamored with the show and its message that they would wait in line overnight just to snag tickets—and a community of “Rent Heads” were born.
The groundbreaking show follows a group of young artists struggling to survive and create a life in New York City’s East Village, dealing with heavy topics such as AIDS, homelessness and drug addiction.
The show’s soundtrack, which featured songs such as “Seasons of Love,” “Light My Candle” and “La Vie Boheme” set sales records for a Broadway show, while the show itself would go on to win the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize, making stars out of Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal and Taye Diggs.
So, when it was time for Signature Theatre to reopen with live shows after the pandemic, the popular “Rent” was the perfect choice to welcome audiences back. The show is being staged at Signature’s MAX theatre through January 2, under the direction of Signature’s artistic director, Matthew Gardiner.
“Matt has a beautiful way of humanizing characters and the show couldn’t have a better director for this,” said Vincent Kempski, who plays struggling musician Roger Davis. “This show is so powerful and it’s been such an amazing thing to be part of.”
Signature’s Rent also stars Arianna Rosario as Mimi, Jake Loewenthal as Mark, David Merino as Angel, Josh A. Dawson as Tom Collins, Katie Mariko Murray as Maureen, Ines Nassara as Joanne and Da’Von T. Moody as Benjamin Coffin III.
Ali Usman Ishaq, who is from Arlington, is part of the show’s strong ensemble, playing many of the important characters who populate Bohemian Alphabet City. Ishaq first performed at Signature when he was a student back in 2014, taking part in the theatre’s Signature in the Schools program.
“At the time, I used to usher for Signature as well, so I got to see a lot of great shows and meet some of the people who I now get to work on shows with,” he said.
When Ishaq was auditioning for colleges, Signature casting director Kelly d’Amboise was the choreographer for a scholarship, and he asked her for notes when he came in third for the prize. She told him to focus on dance in college to work on his technique, so he took extra ballet classes and served as assistant choreographer for shows, and became the triple threat he always hoped to be.
In May 2020, Signature held auditions and he ran into d’Amboise again, and thanked her for recommending he go down that path. Ishaq did several readings and auditioned for the role of Mark in “Rent” and got an offer to be part of the production.
In addition to getting to sing in the great songs like “Seasons of Love” and “La Vi Boheme,” part of his job is to understudy for Roger and Benny.
“I really appreciate that with the track that I’ve been given, I’m really able to maximize all my skill sets,” Ishaq said. “With Roger, it’s an operatic tenor and I get to use a lot of the upper register of my voice that I’ve been training for; and with the ensemble work, I’m also the dance captain, so it’s a nice opportunity to refine my movement skills and memorize everyone else’s dance track in the show.”
Ishaq was first exposed to the show in high school, when he was cast in the show, but needed to drop out after landing a coveted spot in a summer residential program.
“I loved the music and pulled from the material consistently through college, and knew the show front to back,” he said. “Once I found out the Signature show was happening and I started to review it, I realized I was already off book for most of it already.”
He points to the song “Another Day” as summing up what draws audiences to this incredible show, 25 years after it first premiered on Broadway.
“Mimi talks about living in the moment and appreciating what you do have in the moment you are in now, rather than trying to reach out for something different,” Ishaq said. “I think that resonates with everyone today.”
