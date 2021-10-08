Four local actors sing beloved musical hits
All at NextStop Theatre Company were looking forward to an exciting theatre season when the delta variant started to rear its ugly head, causing some changes that unfortunately needed to be made.
“We had scheduled and announced our whole fall season, doing ‘An Act of God,’ then “Robin Hood” then “Disaster! The Musical,’ but then delta started to hit pretty hard, and we realized it wasn’t a great idea to stage these big shows that really do require that we fill the theatre, which was our expectation,” explained Evan Hoffmann, producing artistic director for NextStop.
In response, it postponed “An Act of God” for a week, though that was a small show to begin with, and the theatre enacted some safety guidelines, including requiring vaccination cards, masks and reducing capacity to 50 percent.
“We started thinking about ‘what can we do?’ and admittedly, this was a quick turnaround, but we now have four shows that we’re going to be doing that are much smaller productions, with smaller casts,” Hoffmann said. “So, we now have this whole new fall season.”
The first show of the new plan is “A Familiar Melody,” a musical revue that was created for four veteran NextStop musical theatre performers— Alex De Bard, Ricky Drummond, Katie McManus and Marquise White.
“We wanted to bring back folks from a cross-section of our past shows,” Hoffmann said. “Katie was in our first musical ever, when we did ‘Into the Woods’ back in 2014, and has since done several of our musicals and is a fantastic person to work with.”
Drummond was the star of NextStop’s “The Wedding Singer” and “Urinetown” and also did a parking lot concert at the theatre earlier this year; while White was in a production of “A Grand Night for Singing” that was done five years ago, and his beautiful voice is known throughout the region.
“Alex De Bard was the female lead of our virtual production of ‘First Date,’ so she’s worked with us before, but actually never performed on our stage,” Hoffmann said. “She graduated from Catholic University’s theatre program, is an amazing talent, and we knew we had to put her in front of a real audience.”
Directed by Ashleigh King and music directed by Elisa Rosman, the show will include Broadway classics, including songs from “Cinderella,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’” “Waitress,” “Ragtime,” “Company,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “A Star is Born” and more.
“Almost everything is from musical theatre or movies, and ranges from Cole Porter to ‘Waitress’ and everything in between,” Hoffmann said. “The really great thing about these four performers is that they are really diverse vocalists. We have songs from the most classic Golden Age musicals to songs from Broadway right now.”
A special treat in the show is a number known as “mega mix,” sung towards the end of the show, that will allow for a number of great songs to be included.
“We know it’s been a long time since people have been able to go to the theatre and feel safe going to the theatre, and that’s been our top priority,” Hoffmann said. “Everything about this show is welcoming our audiences back and making them feel safe and comfortable again in a theatre. This is music that people love and recognize and is intended to wrap around the audience like a warm blanket to remind them what live music felt like before the pandemic.”
“A Familiar Melody” is playing on weekends through October 17.
Once this show ends, NextStop will turn to the spooky “The Turn of the Screw,” a ghost story adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the story by Henry James. The staging will run weekends from October 22 through November 7. Following that, stagings of “Fully Committed,” and “Every Christmas Story Ever Told and then Some” finish up 2021.
“We’re really stressing the safety precautions, and we’re looking forward to keep creating art for the community in a safe way,” Hoffmann said.
For more information on any of the shows, visit www.nextstoptheatre.org.
