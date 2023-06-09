J. Antonio Rodriguez is a dreamer, having come to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 2 years old, his family settling in a small town in Oklahoma.
While that might not seem to be the typical background for a burgeoning theatre star, Rodriguez was thrust into the theatre world as a 9-year-old, when his mom made him audition for “Seussical.”
“She was tired of me playing by Nintendo DS, so I went, and had a blast, and kept up with it ever since,” he said. “I felt like I could do this for a living and am very fortunate to have had my dream realized.”
He graduated with a theatre degree in 2020 and quickly started to make a name for himself. Today, Rodriguez is starring in the lead role of Orpheus in the touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hadestown,” which will play at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre through June 18.
Rodriguez auditioned last year for a swing role in the production and was hired while the tour was in Chicago. At first, he was responsible for covering five of the dancer tracks as well as Orpheus, but in April, he was asked to take over the role of Orpheus full-time.
“What I love most about Orpheus is the singing of it,” Rodriguez said. “When people hear me talk, sometimes they can’t believe I can sing that high. I love that I’m able to do that. He also gets to play guitar on stage and character-wise, he’s described as being naïve and childlike, with no agenda or malice in his heart.”
“Hadestown,” with a book and score by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative directing by Rachel Chavkin, is the Greek retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice, two people who fall in love. When she gets trapped in the underworld, it’s up to Orpheus to rescue her without falling for his mythic fate. The story also follows the tale of King Hades and his wife Persephone, and both stories intersect and unfold through the narration of Hermes.
“It’s a modern retelling so there are a lot of themes that have to do with what’s going on in our world,” Rodriguez said. “Things like history repeating itself, climate change, immigration, but the biggest thing is the theme of love and how love can bring the world back into tune.”
The Tony Award-winning score is a bit different than what one might hear in a normal Broadway show, with Rodriguez describing it as very “jazzy, New Orleans-influenced” as well as “folky.”
“Audiences really seem to enjoy it and it’s just different than a lot of the other shows that are going through town,” he said. “I love that we get to expose this story to new audiences across the country and presenting it to different people and backgrounds.”
Rodriguez is enjoying traveling around going from city to city on the tour, and what makes it even more special, is he is doing it with his partner Cecilia, who is the dance captain in the show.
“Everyone on the tour really gets along great. When we are in a city, we may go play soccer in the park or go to an arcade or a bar that the locals tell us to go to,” he said. “We have about 14 people including the band so we’re all pretty close-knit since we’re all we have. We’re like a family.”
Although he’s been a fan of Greek myths from his high school days, Rodriguez didn’t know much about “Hadestown” other than a performance he saw at the Tony Awards. He didn’t even listen to the soundtrack before his audition. But he’s thrilled to be telling this amazing story night after night.
“Our audiences are usually really vocal and I love their reactions,” he said. “People are really engaged and there are lots of ‘gasps’ at the end and people get really, really into it.”
And one of the most special parts about playing the role, he noted, is that often someone of Latin descent will reach out and tell them how special it was to see a more indigenous-looking Spanish person leading a show.
“For me, that’s super-rewarding and keeps encouraging me to do a better show than the night before,” Rodriguez said.
