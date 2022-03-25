The National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale, in partnership with The Washington Chorus, present “America’s Requiem – A Knee on The Neck”. The long-awaited season program features the world premiere of Adolphus Hailstork and Herbert Martin’s “A Knee on The Neck” alongside Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem. Offered as a tribute to George Floyd, this presentation marks almost two years since his untimely death with two poignant works that create space for remembrance and reflection.
“We are tremendously grateful and so humbled to have the opportunity to present the world premiere of A Knee on The Neck as part of this program. It’s an important moment in time to share such a relevant piece of music. While society’s struggle continues today, we hope our audience can engage with this work, learn from it, and carry hope and something positive as they leave the hall,” said National Philharmonic Music Director Piotr Gajewski.
Written in honor of George Floyd, “A Knee on The Neck” is a Requiem Cantata with music by composer Adolphus Hailstork and text by librettist and poet Herbert Martin. Moved by Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020—and by the nationwide outcry for justice that followed—the duo came together in grief to create an artistic response that commemorates his life and tragic loss. The result is a powerful piece of music that speaks to the challenges that Black Americans have endured, engages listeners to share in that painful journey, and recognizes Floyd’s indelible legacy.
Martin developed the poetry within one week of George Floyd’s murder and then invited Hailstork to create the musical setting. To fulfill this challenging and critical undertaking, Hailstork looked to one of his previous compositions for inspiration (Hercules, 2014). In the 18 months since the genesis of Hailstork and Martin’s collaboration, “A Knee on The Neck” has evolved into a massive choral-orchestral piece where the music is deeply informed by the text and is therefore filled with imagery and metaphors. It alludes to the turbulent Minneapolis cityscape with its raucous opening sequence; to Floyd’s heritage by incorporating African drumming and African American spirituals; to Floyd’s final words with cascading vocal passages; to the absolute stillness of death in a crucial moment of cesura; and to society’s hope for peace with a closing hymn. The music and text also reference similar moments in history where Black Americans, such as Emmett Till and Breonna Taylor, were the victims of unjustifiable violence due to racism and discrimination.
Remarking on his music’s connection to Black history and his role in creating “A Knee on The Neck”, Hailstork explains that one of his goals as a Black American composer has been to contribute to the discourse through his art. “What can an artist do?” he asked. “I can speak on the issues and put them in my work. These are the tragedies and triumphs of a people who have been beaten up for 400 years. Does anyone speak for them? Who writes pieces that speak for the existence of African Americans in the United States? I’ll take on that job.”
Scored for an orchestra, a large chorus, and three soloists, ”A Knee on The Neck” is made possible through a collaborative effort between three D.C.-area institutions: the National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale, The Washington Chorus, and The Howard University Chorale. These ensembles are joined onstage by mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritone Kenneth Overton to perform the work for the first time.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor comprises the other half of the program. Commissioned in 1791, it is widely speculated that Mozart was writing the work with the intent of having it played at his own funeral. While the piece was left unfinished at the time of his death, Mozart’s student Franz Xaver Süssmayr completed it a year later in 1792.
Written as “a mass for the dead,” Mozart’s stirring Requiem complements this musical tribute to George Floyd, offering repose for his soul and the souls of those who have been lost to senseless acts of violence. The seminal work is being performed by the abovementioned ensembles and vocalists, with the addition of soprano Janai Brugger.
As Chorus Master for this program, Artistic Director of The Washington Chorus Dr. Eugene Rogers shared, “What an honor it is to work with these historic organizations on two critically important works. For me, the pairing of Hailstork and Martin’s A Knee on The Neck with Mozart’s Requiem offers us the opportunity to honor those we have lost, to reflect upon the legacies they leave behind, and to re-examine our own life’s journey moving forward. Preparing these two works has been a transformative experience for the singers, and we are eager to share them with the community.”
The performance is March 28 at Capital One Hall.
