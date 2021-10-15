It’s been 19 months since the Kennedy Center’s stage has presented a full-length musical theatre production for a live audience, but thankfully that all changes this weekend with the start of its 2021-2022 season.
And quite a start it is. “Hadestown,” the winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best New Musical, begins its national tour in the Kennedy Center Opera House from October 13-31.
The acclaimed new musical was written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director Rachel Chavkin—both Tony winners for their parts.
“Hadestown” follows two mythic tales—one based on the ancient Greek myth where Orpheus goes to the underworld to rescue his lover, Eurydice; the other of King Hades and his wife Persephone.
Nicholas Barasch, who started his Broadway career at the age of 10, plays Orpheus, whose character goes on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
“I was a big fan of the show before I was even in it, so when I learned they were launching a national tour back in 2019, I really wanted to be a part of it,” Barasch said. “Orpheus is a role I wanted to play since I first saw it on Broadway.”
The actor hounded his reps to get him an audition, and it happened in early 2020, right before the pandemic. So, even though he got the role and the show was supposed to launch in the fall of 2020, he’s had to wait a year to play this dream part.
“It’s been a longtime coming, but I’m really excited to finally be getting to play him,” Barasch said. “Orpheus is a unique leading-man role, and I don’t feel like a typical leading man anyway. I’m a redhead, more on the sensitive side, and I am not drawn towards the big vibrato. He also sings high in falsetto a lot, and in recent jobs, I’ve had to do that a lot, so it seemed perfect for me.”
Of course, the actor was also drawn to the score and story, and feels audiences will be captivated by the production, just as they have been during the Broadway run.
The actor’s other Broadway credits include “The Mystery of Edward Drood” and “She Loves Me,” for which earned him a Drama Desk Award, but it was the 2009 revival of “West Side Story” where it all began.
“I was doing community theatre and it was really just a fun activity, and Broadway wasn’t anything I ever thought about, I was a kid,” Barasch said. “According to my mom, I was the one who pushed to get an agent because that sounded alluring to me. Eventually, I signed with a manager and went out on auditions in New York City, and I landed ‘West Side Story,’ which was pretty surreal.”
He continued to work consistently on stage, with his last Broadway role being in “She Loves Me” as a senior in high school. “Hadestown” marks his first national tour.
The actor noted that while it’s very similar to the Broadway production, there have been some changes made to the touring version.
“We have a new set, a new cast, and Rachel Chavkin, our director, is still coming up with new ideas to tell the story in this particular space,” Barasch said. “The Kennedy Center is our official opening of the tour and everyone is so excited to get started.”
The production also stars Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier Award nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.
“What makes the show so fresh and new is that it’s basically a folk opera,” Barasch said. “It’s almost entirely sung through and you have the benefit of these sweeping, huge Broadway numbers, and you get all the wonder visually with the lights and smoke and sets, but you also get a gorgeous score, where at times you feel like you’re in a living room somewhere listening to someone play a guitar. It’s all encompassing and the story is a timeless love story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.