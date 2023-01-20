Vienna Theatre Company brings the laughs with hilarious musical
Monty Python is a much beloved British comedy troupe known for its television hit show, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” which first aired on the BBC in 1969 and created legions of fans over the decades.
Films, albums, books, and more followed from the legendary troupe, including a stage musical, “Monty Python’s Edukational Show,” a collection of their sketches, songs, and animation.
The musical revue, written by Monty Python icons Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin, includes music and lyrics by Idle and animation by Gilliam.
The Vienna Theatre Company will present the musical from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5 at the Vienna Community Center, directed by Eric Storck.
“I have a long association with Monty Python from childhood and long wanted to do some material, but they have been pretty tough about allowing it to be performed,” Storck said. “We’re actually the first adult version in the country to perform this show.”
So, while there was a youth version of the show available for a while, it wasn’t until now that all theatres could obtain the rights. Once made available, the Vienna Theatre Company jumped at the chance.
“Monty Python was ahead of its time,” Storck said. “It was a comedy troupe that did humor that was absurd but at the same time, very intelligent. They could be political or prey on human nature. It operated on multiple levels and the guys were just wildly talented writers and performers.”
And even though some of the skits and humor are more than 50 years old, the director noted Monty Python is a lot like Shakespeare in that it holds up and is as funny and topical as ever.
“I don’t know what else you can point to since that’s really at their level,” Storck said. “Saturday Night Live or Second City has been really successful, but I don’t know if anyone has really rivaled what Monty Python has done.”
The show includes Python fan favorites such as “Cheese Shop,” “Argument Clinic,” “Lumberjack Song,” “Dead Parrot” and “Galaxy Song.”
“It’s a collection of skits and musical numbers mostly from the television show, so it’s not really the movie stuff,” Storck said. “It’s a collection of greatest hits. People who know it, are really going to enjoy it. For those who may have heard a skit or two, it’s an opportunity to really get a good taste of what Python is all about. We’re trying to do the show more as an homage to them.”
“Monty Python’s Edukational Show stars Charlie Boone, Thomas Breen, Bill Evans, Shayne Gardner, Rachel Heffron, Patrick Hogan, Kevin Lukas, Joe Neff, Steven Palkovitz, Bruce Alan Rauscher, Reece Smyt, Peter Storck and Benjamin Zimmerman.
“Many of the members of the cast are fanatics in their own way,” Storck said. “For many of them, this was something they shared with their family, or watched with the parents, so there’s a big connection for them.”
Storck has been very open to hearing the ideas of the cast and the room has been filled with funny and innovative ways to make the show even better.
“It’s been a really cool, collaborative effort,” Storck said. “The show is very funny. It’s fast-moving, only 85 minutes and I think audiences are really going to laugh a lot. Some of the humor may fly over their head, but a lot of it, they are going to laugh hard at.”
Having been with Vienna Theatre Company for more than 35 years, Storck said there’s never been anything quite like this show.
“My whole philosophy has always been from the moment someone walks in, they get some sort of tactile exposure to what’s going on, and that will certainly be the case with this show,” he said. “From the moment they sit down, they are going to realize that this is going to be different and something special.”
Tickets are $15. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.viennatheatrecompany.org.
I'll go see Bruce Alan Rauscher in anything. He's the DC area's best-kept secret.
