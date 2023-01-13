Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. While many think of it as just another day off school, or a long weekend, it is actually more than that. It is a time to give back, and volunteer.
MLK Day was established in 1983. More than a decade later, in 1994, Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, and the holiday was transformed into an annual day of service, or “a day on, not a day off.”
“The aftermath of nonviolence is the creation of the beloved community. The aftermath of nonviolence is redemption. The aftermath of nonviolence is reconciliation.” Dr. King said this in his 1957 speech, “Birth of a New Nation.” This idea of coming together to build community is part of what led to honoring King with a national day of service.
Finding a place to volunteer can be daunting. Here are a few places for you to start, or expand your volunteer journey.
Reston Community Center will offer two community service projects Saturday morning at 9 a.m., as part of their 2023 Reston Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration. There will be, weather permitting, a mix of indoor, and outdoor projects at the Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate. To volunteer, contact Ha Brock, the Volunteer Reston manager, at habrock@reston.org.
“Volunteering is beneficial for both the giver, and the receiver. It really is a two way street,” said Hollie Gordon, senior manager for communications, and community outreach at Volunteer Fairfax.
Gordon explained that the weekend of service is a signature event at Volunteer Fairfax. Their goal is to make the community a better place for all, by taking volunteerism from transactional to transformational. Volunteer Fairfax has tailored this weekend’s programs to encourage long term volunteerism. Their key weekend programs are geared to families, teens, and people over 55. Gordon explained that as generations age, they begin to disengage with the community.
Weekend programs require pre registration. At this time, only the afternoon family centered event, Give Together, still has openings. That should not deter you from checking out their website. Especially, Volunteer Now!, the organization’s database, where groups and individuals can find a slew of local events at which to volunteer.
Americorps has a data repository for volunteer positions around the country. Their database is easy to navigate, and very extensive. To find a volunteer position, go to the MLK Day page. Under the section titled “Find a Volunteer Opportunity,” click on the “search now” link. You will be able to tailor your search to best fit your talents, and the time commitment you can currently give. When you put in your zip code you should receive a host of service matches around Northern Virginia.
There are opportunities for people who have never volunteered, and want to test the waters with a one time activity. Some examples include clean up days at local parks, a community build day with Habitat for Humanity, or helping at local 5 and 10K runs.
If you have more time and want to volunteer monthly, or weekly there are plenty of things for you to do too. Some tasks are very specific as to what type of skills they are looking for. There is an opportunity for those who love to sew to make caring bears for family members who have loved ones in hospice. There are opportunities to work with pets, or to take your pet to visit those in need. There are opportunities for teens, and children, artists, and musicians, and even one for people who love working with Legos.
Additionally, the YMCA in Reston will be holding a food drive in partnership with local food pantries. More than 1 in 10 Virginia children face hunger, according to YMCA of Metropolitan Washington officials. They’ll be collecting non-perishable items through Jan. 20.
Whatever you bring to the table, there is a space for you to volunteer, and give back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.