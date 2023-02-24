Theatre at Bridgewater College presented “A Bold Stroke for a Wife” by Susannah Centlivre last week, in Cole Hall on the College’s campus.
Centlivre’s “A Bold Stroke for a Wife” is a Restoration farce that tells the story of Anne Lovely, whose parents decided in their will that Anne required the permission of each of her four guardians in order to marry. Unfortunately, they are all very different people. They’ll never agree to the same partner for Anne. Enter Colonel Fainwell, who has a plan to be a different person for each of them in order to secure Anne’s hand. Despite being an 18th-century play, the humor and satire feel fun and contemporary.
Members of the cast and crew include Anton Kopti, a computer science major from McLean, in the cast as Modelove.
Additionally, many of the actors are playing various ensemble roles. The production will embrace some staging conventions of the play’s original period including universal lighting, where the actors and audience can see each other; cross-gendered casting, allowing all parts to be available to all actors regardless of gender; doubling, where one actor plays several parts; and direct address, where the actors talk to the audience in a way that acknowledges their presence.
“A Bold Stroke for a Wife” is directed by Aili Huber, adjunct instructor of theatre at Bridgewater College. Working with the production are fellow adjunct instructors Shannon Dove on set design, Ryan Howard on lighting design and Holly Labbe and Circulation Supervisor Sylvia Jones on costume design.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.