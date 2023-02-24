McLean High School brought a talented cast to the forefront of the first-ever high school production of “Claudio Quest.” The show, a musical created by Drew Fornarola and Marshall Pailet, is a retelling of the story of the classic video game franchise Mario, setting Claudio and Luis up against Bruiser, who has captured Princess Poinsettia yet again.
The show captured the elements of a classic video game, something clearly used in every aspect of the show to keep the show feeling cohesive. The set decoration, the jerky movements of characters, the onstage “life trackers,” and the refreshingly familiar sound effects all contributed to the immersive feeling of the show.
The production featured Idil Erdogan, playing Bruiser, an evil platypus who secretly wants nothing more than the love of Princess Poinsettia. Erdogan’s Bruiser was easy to love, being both outrageously ridiculous throughout the number “Platypus Heart” and delightfully soul touching with choked words and angry tears during onstage therapy sessions with Franny Hemsley’s Elgafink.
Miranda Simpson and Audrey Link created an all-too-relatable image of two sisters, princesses Fish and Poinsettia, who act nothing alike but still end up thinking the same way. Throughout the song “More Than One Way,” the two actresses complemented each other, coming together vocally to sing about accepting their own differences. Link displayed impressive vocal capabilities as Poinsettia, capturing stereotypical ideas of princesshood in her song “Poor Poor Me” through her higher vocal range and sheltered, closed-off body language.
Luis, captured by Nathan Bass, brought the show together as a brother always living in the shadow, and never the spotlight. Bass’s emotional range was truly stunning, able to display emotions from frustration to self-confidence by slumping or stiffening his shoulders, adding artificial quavers to his voice, and slight changes in intensity. During “Keep Moving Right,” Bass kept up his emotion and characterization in his tone even while singing, something not simple for a song with such a range of both.
The show’s stage manager, Rebecca Sullivan, kept the show running smoothly, a tall order considering the more than 2,300 cues that were called during the show. Sullivan coordinated lighting, special effects, and sound, keeping them in sync with each other and the actors. Lighting and sound cues, especially, were timed such that they seemed to flow into each other, with difficult-to-time cues across multiple departments being flawlessly executed. Digital “deaths” combined sound effects, digital effects, and lighting cues in time with actors, something difficult to do once, let alone as many times as it happened in the show.
The costumes team, consisting of Kyra Taube, Izzy Boon, Jane Shanks, and Anushka Parashar created incredibly detailed outfits for every main character, with spiked pauldrons and helmets for Bruiser and his minions, little name tag patches for Claudio and Luis, and perfectly sparkly tiaras for Fish and Poinsettia. Each ensemble member kept the same base costume on for the whole show, but the costume team’s ingenuity in having easily removable vests, monster hats, and eggplant hats to represent different ensembles within a small cast kept every character feeling distinct.
McLean High School brought together a talented group of performers to show that society can’t ever truly define who we are and that it’s okay to not be the person everybody wants you to be.
