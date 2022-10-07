Award-winning dance company heads to The Alden for Hispanic Heritage Month
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the McLean Community Center is bringing noted dance company Furia Flamenca to The Alden on Oct. 8, for a family-friendly program that will introduce children to flamenco music and dance.
The day, which begins at 11 a.m., will incorporate some of the art form’s history and will invite participants to take part in flamenco-making in a program entitled, “A Trip to Spain.”
“This will be geared towards the younger-aged audience and will include song, music, and dance, all about Spain, and that includes interactive and educational components,” said Estela Vélez de Paredez, artistic director of Furia Flamenca, the award-winning D.C. Metro dance company that brings the ferocity and passion of flamenco to the stage and transports audiences to southern Spain in technically refined, emotionally explosive, and dynamically choreographed dancing.
Eleven dancers and two guitarists will be on hand, as well as a student guitarist, so the younger audience members can see that they too can aspire to do this.
“We have an ongoing residency at The Alden, and we wanted to bring a Hispanic Heritage Month event—and this seemed like a good performance to bring,” Vélez de Paredez said. “Flamenco is lively, it’s colorful, and a lot of fun.”
With studios in both D.C. and Fairfax, Vélez de Paredez is one of the most recognized names in flamenco in the area.
“We have been around for close to 20 years, and we do a lot of school events,” she said. “We find that this very popular with the students. It’s engaging, the costumes are very colorful, and people enjoy the music. Plus, you get them stomping and clapping, and they put a rhythmic aspect to it, and it stimulates their senses. The musicality of it all is just so appealing.”
During the event, she will start with the history of flamenco and explain why certain things happen on stage the way they do, as well as why flamenco was created.
“I’ll share some of the Spanish words associated with flamenco and ultimately bring a handful of them on stage to learn to dance,” Vélez de Paredez said. “But even the ones in the audience, we still incorporate them, as they become the musical instruments. We teach them a routine with handclapping. And then we put it all together with music.”
Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Vélez de Paredez trained in ballet, jazz, tap, and belly dance.
“Even though Puerto Rico is so heavily Spanish-influences, I grew up dancing—but not Flamenco; I wanted to do ballet,” she said. “I went to college, then law school, and then I joined the Navy. While I was stationed here in D.C., I found dance again.”
A friend mentioned she wanted to take flamenco lessons and Vélez de Paredez joined her and fell in love with the dance style. It wasn’t long before she mastered flamenco and was asked to teach.
Vélez de Paredez has performed at some of the area’s most notable venues, including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Theatre, National Theatre, Wolf Trap, and many more. Last year, Vélez de Paredez was invited to perform at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors as a principal dancer in the Carmen tribute to Honoree Justino Diaz.
But she’s known for more than her work in our area. She performed with Ballet Flamenco Antonio Santaella in the production of “Julia en Flamenco” at El Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and she was a principal dancer in the production of “Ida y Vuelta: De Donde Vienes Mestizo” at the Teatro Nacional Ruben Dario in Managua, Nicaragua.
“Flamenco is about life, and this will be a celebration on stage,” Vélez de Paredez said. “It touches upon every emotion and every experience in life—from the very sad to the very happy. It is a feast for the eyes and ears, and brings a lot of culture.”
The McLean Community Center has several other fun events on tap for October, including a “Toucah-A-Truck” program on Oct. 10 at noon, where parents and children can enjoy the Fairfax County Public Schools’ holiday by exploring some of their favorite cars and trucks.
Then on Oct. 14, The Boy Band Project performs at The Alden, recreating the sounds and choreography of popular boy bands from NKOTB to One Direction.
For more information about any of these events, visit www.mcleancenter.org.
