Lunar New Year officially starts on Jan. 22, and continues through Feb. 5. David Yu, the executive director of the Chinese American Museum in Washington, D.C., took time to explain several of the nuances of the holiday. The Chinese American Museum is the only museum in the nation’s capital that is dedicated to the Chinese American experience.
“Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year is the largest holiday celebrated in China and the Chinese diaspora,” said Yu. “It is celebrated in many countries including China and Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States to name a few.” The Chinese diaspora refers to countries that Chinese citizens have emigrated to around the world
This year will be the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese New Year follows a 12-year cycle, where each year corresponds to an animal. According to Yu, the rabbit symbolizes grace, beauty, calm, and peace.
The Lunar New Year has much in common with its western sibling. Both holidays focus on a fresh start to the year, or rebirth. The Lunar New Year takes place later than Jan. 1 because many Chinese traditions, and holidays are still tied to the lunar calendar. Because of this not only is the Lunar New Year later in January, but the actual date fluctuates year to year depending on the cycle of the moon.
“Though it is seemingly in winter, the celebration is to welcome the arrival of spring,” said Yu. “Foods include sweet dumplings, rice cakes, fish, and citrus fruits. Long noodles symbolize long life. Large, generous meals dominate throughout the holiday as family gathers.”
There are a lot of traditions according to Yu. These include symbolic offerings to ancestors, fireworks, and red envelopes filled with money. The money can be either symbolic or actual cash. The Lion Dance is a traditional dance. It features the large embodiment of a lion that is supported by several dancers. The dance is supposed to bring good luck, and ward off evil.
If you are adventurous, you can try to say Happy New Year in Mandarin. It’s “Xīnnián kuàilè,” and is pronounced “shin-nyen kwhy-ler.”
There are several places where families, and children can celebrate, make crafts, and learn more about the Lunar New Year. Here are a few for you to check out:
There will be a Lunar New Year Parade in downtown Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22. The parade will start at 2 p.m., and the closest metro stop is Gallery Place-Chinatown.
Burke Lake Park will celebrate on Jan. 27, with crafts, and traditional snacks as they learn more about the Lunar New Year. The event takes place at the Burke Lake ice cream parlor, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Both children, and the adult who attends with them, must register. The cost is $8 per person. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
The Oakton Library will hold a morning of crafts like making red envelopes, paper lanterns, and money trees on Jan. 28. The event takes place, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and is recommended for preschool and up.
The Sherwood Center in Fairfax City will hold a Lunar New Year Festival Fairon Jan. 28. It is a family-friendly event that will highlight foods, crafts, and entertainment from the various countries that celebrate Lunar New Year. The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance registration is required, but the event is free. Email worldance.mk@gmailcom to sign up.
Tysons Corner will host a Lunar New Year event on January 28. There will be dance troupes from China, Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam. There will also be a magic show, and musical performances. The event takes place in the Fashion Court, on the lower level by Nordstrom from 1 to 3 p.m.
