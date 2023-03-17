Fairfax County is home to two spots that memorialize the fight for women’s suffrage in the U.S. The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial, and the Lucy Burns Museum, located at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. The museum moved to its current location just prior to the start of the pandemic, while the memorial opened in 2021.
Lucy Burns Museum at the Workhouse Arts Center, is dedicated to the 92-year history of the federal prison in Lorton, from its early days as a workhouse, to its final days as an overcrowded penitentiary. There is a special emphasis placed on the brief window in time when the history of the suffragists, and the history of the prison overlap. In 1917, the space was known as the Occoquan Workhouse.
The story starts across the Potomac River in front of the White House. Alice Paul and Lucy Burns led the women of the National Woman’s Party to picket the president. At first President Woodrow Wilson did nothing about these women, who were often referred to as Silent Sentinels, even as they turned his own words against him on their banners. That did not last.
“Lucy Burns, she had this sneaky feeling that they needed to have extra banners. Because their words would anger people, and she was right,” said Anne O’Dell, vice president of programs and operations at the Workhouse Arts Center. “Men would come up and rip down their banners, and take them away from them. So they kept extra banners under their skirts, and they would pull them out and rehang them.”
Alice Paul and Lucy Burns “told other women involved in this, don’t come out unless you’re willing to be arrested, unless you’re willing to be harassed,” O’Dell added. “They knew it was going to get real.”
The first suffragists were arrested on July 14, 1917, and sent to the Occoquan Workhouse. Prosecutors didn’t know what to charge them with, but finally decided on Obstructing a Public Right of Way.
Once at prison, “treatment became more and more severe,” said O’Dell. “They began their peaceful protest in prison. They refused to participate in the tasks they had been assigned. They refused to eat, and then the night of terror began.”
More suffragists arrived at the workhouse on Nov. 14. That evening, the superintendent gave orders to the guards to assault the women in custody. There are many stories from that night.
Burns was handcuffed all night long to her cell doors. “Dora Lewis, she was thrown into the cell, her head was smashed against the wall, she went unconscious. Then Alice Cosu saw that, [she] thought Ms. Lewis had died, [and Cosu] had a heart attack. They were physically assaulted. Other people who were incarcerated here were sent in to harass them, and physically assault them. They were beaten, and then the force feeding happened,” explained O’Dell. “The goal behind all of this was to intimidate other suffragists, but when information got out about what happened, it had the opposite effect. I don’t think they expected public sympathy to be what it was…They did it to make examples of them, but it backfired. Because afterwards some of [the suffragists] that were released, that experienced this, they went on a tour of the country.”
It was the treatment that women like Burns, and Lewis experienced that changed voters’ sympathies towards the suffragists, and pushed Congress to pass the 19th Amendment, in 1919.
A five minute drive from the Workhouse Arts Center will take you to the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial. The park contains 19 panels designed to take visitors from the formation of the American suffrage movement, through the ratification of the 19th Amendment. There are statues of the three leaders of the main suffrage groups at the time the 19th Amendment passed: Paul, leader of the NWP, Carrie Chapman Catt, leader of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, and Mary Church Terrell, the first president of the National Association of Colored Women. The comprehensive memorial also includes a section of the White House fence that the Silent Sentinels picketed in front of.
