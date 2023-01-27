Students representing Lopez Studios in Reston won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award and Xavier Holland received a Freddie G Outstanding Individual Performance award at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The monumental weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs happened January 13-15, at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta.
Cooper Burns and Ella Pfeiffer made it to the callback for a yet-to-be-announced special video project which will promote musicals in schools.
Ella Diawatan and Jessica Gross were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior® musical for adjudicators.
Lopez Studios presented Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” JR. to actor Daniel J. Yearwood (Hamilton, Broadway), director Lotte Wakeham (associate director: Matilda the Musical, Broadway & West End), and Kenny Shepard (professor, Musical Theatre and Dance Departments: Ball State and Anderson University and Choreographer for The Children’s Museum’s Lilly Theatre/Indianapolis).
“This was an incredibly strong presentation,” said Wakeham. “I commend these students on their acting skills, their depth of commitment was wonderful to watch. They really cared about the storytelling. Their characters were brought to life in an admirable way, which felt advanced for this age group. They also had strong comic instincts and great focus. The choreography was well-executed and imaginative. Bravo! It’s clear this theater program is of a very high standard. I was impressed by the mature performances that the staff has guided these students towards. They should be commended for their hard work.”
“This smaller ensemble from Lopez Studios, Inc. filled the performance area like a cast of 100!,” added Shepard. “Their sound was beyond impressive as was the commitment to their characters. Xavier Holland as the Beast and Ella Diawatan as Belle led this cast through a performance that was exciting and engaging. The enchanted objects including Ella Pfeiffer, Kate Mehlenbeck, Jessica Gross, and Olivia Unverzagt also brought life to this classic story. Lopez Studios, Inc. is training future musical theater stars with the skills they’ll need to succeed in the arts. They’re quickly becoming technically trained singers with strong dance and acting skills as well. These young stars are building their resumes with solid training and fantastic opportunities to perform.”
