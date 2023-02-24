Emerson College students participated in the Emerson Stage production of “The Secret in the Wings” earlier this month in the Semel Theatre at Emerson College, located in Boston, Mass.
Piper Phillips of Mclean is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2023.
Matthew Guerber of Reston is majoring in Theatre and is a member of the Class of 2025.
Elizabeth Tippens of Mc Lean is majoring in Stage and Production Management and is a member of the Class of 2026.
Written by Mary Zimmerman and directed by Emerson Stage’s Artistic Director, Annie G. Levy, “The Secret in the Wings”, an adaptation of Brother Grimms’ fairy tales, is a story of a child and her frightening babysitter who shares with her stories of hope, despair, terror, and resilience, sprinkled with humor.
Guerber also participated in the production of “Paris” in the Jackie Libergott Black Box Theater at Emerson last month. “Paris” featured Emmie, one of the only Black people living in Paris, Vt. The play touched on isolation and invisibility.
Emerson Stage and the Department of Performing Arts are where the next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators, and educators work alongside distinguished faculty, professional staff, and visiting artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to vibrant life on stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.