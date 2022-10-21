Falls Church resident, Andrew Mallon can currently be seen firing up his chain saw on the reality competition program “A Cut Above.”
“With the chainsaw and a big piece of wood we’re able to make really big art very fast, and that’s kind of what makes chainsaw carving very special,” said Mallon, who was contacted by the show before the pandemic. Filming took place earlier this year.
Each week, 12 talented chainsaw artists are judged on two carvings, a quick challenge and a master carver challenge. The Discovery Channel has already aired three episodes of the competition, and Mallon is doing great. His complex, but creative master carves have consistently landed him in the top tier of artists. In the most recent episode he won the weekly master carve, by building a large scale model praying mantis with moveable parts.
“Creativity is huge. Being able to think outside the box can set you apart from the other artists,” explained Mallon. It is these qualities, along with his time management skills, that he sees as the key to his success so far.
Mallon is no stranger to carving competitions. He usually competes in three a year. There are some big differences between the reality program and a typical chainsaw carving competition. A typical competition lasts three days. Carvers are given anywhere from 24 to 35 hours of carving time to complete a sculpture. For the show, they were given seven hours, with a lunch break, to complete each of their master carves.
“There we only got a five foot log, whereas in a regular competition we would get like an eight foot log. That helped. We just kind of have to scale things down and you just have to make good decisions on what you were going to try to attempt to make, you know everything takes time so it mattered what you decided to make.”
Mallon found that being away from his family for a longer period of time was one of the most difficult parts of the competition. The compressed timeline pushed contestants to rush, which has led to mistakes among the contestants.
“Every cut is a mistake, it could always be better,” said Mallon chuckling. “All carvings have what I call an ugly phase where it’s like three quarters the way done with a chainsaw. You can kind of tell what it is, but it doesn’t look very good. All carvings go through that phase, and then you come in with the smaller saws and you just clean it all up.”
Mallon was adamant that carving “is not as dangerous as you think it is. You know a chainsaw is just like any other tool. You learn the rules of the tool and you know how to be safe with it, and you know how to use it properly, you know what it’s gonna do, you know how it’s going to react when you pull the string when you put it into the wood.”
It’s still not something to just try at home. Professional carvers wear a lot of protective gear, including their pants, or chaps as they call them, which contain a fiber like webbing that will stop a saw if they lose control.
Mallon felt an immediate kinship with all the other carvers, though he didn’t really know them. He had only carved with Aya Blaine, the only other American in the competition, prior to the show.
“I had a really good time. The camaraderie between the carvers was awesome. It was just a dream to be with your carving family for an extended period of time. We were all going through it. It was intense, and it was emotional.”
“A Cut Above” airs on the Discovery Channel, Sundays at 10 a.m. Mallon’s sculptures can be seen at several parks, and homes around Fairfax County, and Northern Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.