The DC singer’s latest single, “Look My Way,” is rising up the charts
An accomplished singer, songwriter, producer, and performer, Washington, D.C.-born Kevin Ross has always determined his own course on his own terms.
“There’s an entrepreneurship feeling within the DMV which is so amazing,” he said. “There’s a lot of authenticity here in D.C., and it’s definitely made a big impact on the way I handle business and the sound of me artistically as well.”
He has a deep recollection of the first time music touched him—listening to Lisa Stansfield’s “All Around The World” from his car seat as a baby, and he discovered a love for artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Smokey Robinson in his formidable years.
Ross attended D.C.’s prestigious Duke Ellington School of the Arts, and later graduated from Boston’s Berklee College of Music.
“I always knew I wanted to keep this feeling of having a gift that people responded to and to get paid for it has been beyond my wildest dreams,” he said.
Since launching his debut album, “The Awakening” in 2017, Ross quickly put himself on the musical map for his eloquent song craft. Not only have his own songs captured hundreds of millions of streams with several landing at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, but he’s also been in demand as a songwriter for other musicians.
Over his career, Ross has written top tunes for artists including Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, Jamie Foxx, SWV, Johnny Gill, and Toni Braxton.
“I never wait around for anybody,” Ross said. “I’m always making music with collaborators
and by myself. Producing is part of who I was supposed to be all along as an artist. That’s not just an artist who can sing, but an artist who can write, produce, perform, and execute at the highest level possible in order to deliver to the masses.”
In 2023, Ross launched his own label, Art Society Music Group, and has released two R&B songs already this year, the popular “Look My Way” and “Show and Prove,” both off a soon-to-be-released EP project, “Midnight Microdose.”
“This music is very fresh,” he said. “I’m really excited about these songs and looking forward to performing them.”
Ross will be playing at The Birchmere on March 5, giving fans the first taste of his new songs done live.
“This is a hometown show for me,” Ross said. “I played The Birchmere a couple of months ago and we sold it out, and I’m happy to be back. This time around, I’m bringing more people with me for the stage, and we’ll have great music, great singing, a great band, and it’s going to be an amazing time.”
At the show, Ross will also be playing many of his songs off of “Drive 2,” the album he created during the pandemic that garnered two Top 10 singles, as well as songs from throughout his stellar career.
“When audiences listen to me, I hope the music makes them feel something and puts a smile on their face or provides comfort,” he said. “For me to be complete, I need to write, produce, arrange, mix, and perform on stage to affect people. I feel like I’m doing what I need to do, and this is where I’m meant to be today.”
Playing live, he added, is one of the best litmus tests one can have for their music.
“When you’re on stage and people pay to see you, they’re going to give you honest opinions, and you can watch how they respond and react,” Ross said. “Also, it’s a chance to stretch my music to the experience. You’re not restricted to the confines of what people hear. You can do what you may not have had time for on the record to express.”
With a new baby at home, Ross has plenty of emotional fodder for new material and looks forward to what’s ahead. He hopes to see many of his old friends in the DMV at The Birchmere.
“This is an all-purpose concert for the young and old,” he said. “I hope people are inspired, I hope people are motivated and come to party, and we’ll go through the whole spectrum of emotions this time around.”
