Hailing from Virginia, Karen Jonas has put herself on the alt-country music map thanks to her strong songwriting, sultry vocals, and compelling stage presence.
Over her career, Jonas has released five full-length records, starting with 2014’s critically acclaimed “Oklahoma Lottery” and her most recent, “The Southwest Sky and Other Dreams.” Her EP, “Summer Songs,” also is beloved by fans.
Jonas will perform at Jammin Java Dec. 11 along with her longtime touring band, guitarist Tim Bray, bassist Seth Morrissey, and drummer Seth Brown.
“We’ll be playing a lot of my original music, maybe a holiday song and maybe a cover,” she said.
One song fans can expect to hear is Jonas’ take on Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire,” a new single that she just released this fall.
“We wanted to put something out before our new album, ‘The Restless,’ which will happen on March 3, though this single won’t be on the album,” Jonas said. “It’s an 11-song record that we recorded in Falls Church at Cue Recording Studio, and we’re all really excited about it.”
Bluesman Bobby Thompson opens the show with his acoustic trio, and Jonas is thrilled to be sharing the stage with such a gifted songwriter, who also will play original music on the night. Over his long career, Thompson has fronted bands like Blueheart Revival and Revelator Hill, and been a sideman for artists such as Justin Jones, Laura Tsaggaris, and even toured with SOJA for three months.
The two have performed together before throughout the DMV, though this is the first time they will be playing Jammin Java on the same night, though both have played there individually.
“We’ve played Jammin Java a number of times, and it’s a really nice venue, so we’re looking forward to returning,” Jonas said. “People are still working their way back to venues, but this year has been a relief, getting out on stage again. It’s not back to where it was but it’s picking up steam.”
A mother of four, Jonas had a full house during the pandemic, but she managed to do some online shows and connected with fans by social media.
“We did some performances to benefit local restaurants and people in industries that were also decimated,” Jonas said. “But it was definitely a loss for artists who were looking to build momentum and move forward.”
Being on stage, she described, is an “energy you don’t feel anywhere else.”
“The only similar energy for me is writing songs and that state of being totally in the music and engaged in what you’re doing, it’s pretty magical,” Jonas said.
Jonas started playing guitar in high school after her dad played her a Joni Mitchell record, and it was like nothing she had ever heard before.
“I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” she said. “I got a guitar and have been writing ever since.”
Over her career, Jonas has become a three-time Wammie Award winner for Best Country Artist and earned critical praise around the D.C. region.
With the new album slated for March, Jonas is hoping to tour a lot more in 2023, and hopes to return to the UK and Germany after a successful trip this past summer.
“In the U.S., we stay mostly on the eastern seaboard, but we have done South by Southwest a couple of times, and some gigs in Texas, but we’re hoping to spread more and play more next year,” Jonas said. “We love to play for people—and my goal is to play the best show we can and the best venues we can as often as we can.”
While Jonas is known in the country genre, she noted that her music is not “too country,” so even if country music isn’t one’s cup of tea, they probably will still like her band.
“We’re more alt-country and Americana, so it’s a little more songwriter than what one might hear on the radio,” Jonas said. “We don’t associate with country radio that much.”
