Alexandria’s Green Spring Gardens hosts a Juneteeth Celebration at the Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m June 18.
Featuring discussion of the past, present and future of Black garden clubs in Virginia from guest speakers Teri Speight and Abra Lee, as well as a discussion of the benefits of natural spaces in the Black community from environmental educator Maya Alexander, this event aims to educate the public around community health and to progress environmental consciousness.
For Alexander, a major point of conversation is the separation between the production of food and the consuming public.
“[oftentimes], we just go to stores and we buy things. We’re not necessarily growing our own stuff. Yes, we can, but I think we’re conditioned to go to the store and buy something when we need it,” said Alexander.
This separation from the production of produce, as well as other foods we consume, often leaves those in the general public unaware of the plastic additives which can be found in them, while practically eroding the public’s knowledge of gardening and farming techniques.
“[It] really doesn’t let us have that much control as consumers in terms of plastic use and what’s going into our bodies,” Alexander added.
While this lack of control in our landscape of food can create mental and physical health problems, Alexander emphasized the importance of encouraging traditional food production and farming techniques in further liberating communities of color.
“Speaking as a woman of color, our ancestors lived off the land, they homesteaded. They grew their own food. Yes, they still went to the store, but they knew what they were putting in their bodies. There wasn’t plastic use like [there is] now,” Alexander said.
Following in her ancestors’ footsteps, Alexander dreams of farming her own land one day, adding that she feels a move towards liberation can be achieved through more self-sufficient food production methods.
As communities of color have historically been left out of natural green spaces in their environment, Alexander hopes to encourage the public to progress change within their own relationship with the food they consume.
“A lot of times, I think we focus on the past, which needs to be acknowledged, but I think it’s also good to look towards the future and talk about many ways in which black communities can liberate themselves and find freedom,” said Alexander, “That’s what Juneteeth is about.”
Additionally, through her presentation, Alexander will educate the public surrounding their own place in the environment and how the audience can work towards preserving it.
“A big part of it is helping people realize that you don’t have to go to [national parks]. They’re beautiful, yes, and you should go, but also what you have around you is very much nature and you’re a part of it,” Alexander said.
