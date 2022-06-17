In honor of Juneteenth, Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra will be heading to Wolf Trap’s Filene Center for a night of orchestra, classical, and hip-hop music on June 19, beginning at 6 p.m.
The all-star lineup will feature some of the most outstanding Black orchestral musicians from across the U.S., performing works by everyone from Beethoven to Donny Hathaway to Jay-Z to Wu-Tang Clan to Mozart.
Jeffrey McNeil (aka Thee Phantom) was one of the first hip-hop artists to perform at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, with musical accompaniment from members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.
This inspired him to create The Illharmonic Orchestra, which he describes as combining the energy and passion of hip-hop with the beautiful, sweeping sounds of a live symphonic orchestra.
“It formalized out of my love for hip-hop and classical music,” McNeil said. “I first mixed the Beastie Boy’s ‘Paul Revere’ with Beethoven’s ‘Fifth Sympathy’ way back in 1997, and my interest grew from there,” McNeil said. “Once the orchestra started playing, I found that the audiences gravitated towards what we were doing, but the sustainability of dragging members of a well-renowned orchestra to clubs didn’t have legs. That led to us recruiting younger musicians who had a kinship for what we were doing.”
This is the first Juneteenth performance at Wolf Trap, and McNeil is excited to be bringing his collection of musicians to Vienna.
“We are a hip hop orchestra that specializes in combining hip hop live with orchestral accompaniment, and for our Wolf Trap performance, we will have a 40-piece ensemble, comprised of minority musicians from all over the country,” McNeil said. “It’s a mixture of Black music from pretty much the time Black music was created up until now.”
While McNeil is the maestro, at the Juneteenth celebration, McNeil will be joined by his wife, Andrea Colin-McNeil, aka The Phoenix, who is the vocalist and female emcee of the group.
“I dabble between living in that hip-hop space and being the emcee and singing in some parts,” she said. “This is just an overall fun experience. When you think about classical music as a genre, you don’t think about being very vocal or having dancing. What we bring to the table is a somewhat party atmosphere in a classical setting. People can be themselves, sing along and be free to come out and have fun.”
Philip Charles, aka DJ Philly C, is the man behind the turn table and is an integral part of the show as well.
Joining The Illharmonic Orchestra at Wolf Trap will be high school artist Kaleb J. Cabell-Peebles, who has been playing cello since he was 9, and was introduced to Thee Phantom and The Illharmonic Orchestra at a concert years ago. He met the husband-and-wife team after the show and was invited to take part this time around.
“We were performing at the Kennedy Center in 2017 when we met 10-year-old Kaleb, and his mother told us that he needed to see this,” McNeil said. “Fast forward to now, and he will be performing with us at Wolf Trap. Those are the type of connections we make. We know representation matters and we want to continue to provide these types of experiences.”
Others in the ensemble include Philip Charles (DJ/turntablist), Jack Drummond (violin; concertmaster), Jordan Pettis (violin), Tauhida Smith (violin), Alan Lawson (violin), Leanne Holmes (violin), Keundia Woods(violin), Monique Smith (viola), Chrysyn Harp (viola), Charles Jourdan (double bass/electric bass), Ian Saunders(double bass), Brittany Harris (cello), Jamal Jones (trumpet), Garrett McQueen (bassoon), and many more.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find the combination of things that we will be bringing to the stage,” McNeil said. “In addition to the musicians themselves, the music that we are tapping into is something unique. You will not be able to find Beethoven and Mary J. Blige on many of the same stages. In the spirit of Juneteenth and Black culture, we’ll really be providing an outlook and awesome presentation for families to enjoy.”
