udy Collins has enjoyed quite a storied career over her 60 years in the music biz. She’s won a Grammy, charted more than a dozen hit songs, written a novel, was a guest on The Muppet Show and made waves for her “naked” cover sleeve on the 1979 album, “Hard Times for Lovers.”
Now 82, and looking as amazing as ever, Collins continues to create new music, perform, and even hosts her own podcast. Still, she considered herself a bit fortunate to have some time off during the past year and a half.
“I had just come off a month in touring, including a couple of weeks in Norway, and it was exhausting,” Collins said. “I’m very happy that I was able to get through the pandemic and I’m still wearing my mask and keeping a distance and staying safe.”
There were a couple of times during her long career where she had long downtimes, including in 1977-78 when a health issue kept her from performing, but mostly she’s been on stage for the better part of six decades.
“My work continues to be wonderfully interesting and wonderfully satisfying,” Collins said.
Collins will appear at The Birchmere October 17, doing what she does best.
“It will be me singing a lot of my new songs, and of course there will be about half a dozen of the hits,” she said. “I am putting out this new album in February. They are all brand new and were done primarily before and during the pandemic.”
The new album is titled, “Girl From Colorado.” One of the songs is about Thomas Murton, a penologist best known for his wardenship of the prison farms of Arkansas; another is called “Spellbound,” which she wrote in Hawaii; and then there’s one she wrote while in Arizona which recounts her life there in 1962.
“The songs are very much reflective of all the things I’ve been thinking about,” Collins said. “I have a bonus track on the album as well—a version of ‘The Blizzard,’ which I wrote in the late ’80s.”
Although Collins has always written songs and her 26 albums always have a new song or two, this marks the first time she has completed a full album of new material of her own.
“This is the first time in my career I have done all my own songs and on my own label,” she said. “It’s a new adventure for me.”
Another new adventure for the legendary singer is a podcast that she started during the pandemic.
“It’s called ‘Since You’ve Asked,’ and I started out with Julia Cameron, who wrote ‘The Artist’s Way,’ and then Jeff Daniels and Ben Harper,” Collins said. “Coming up are Clive Davis, Betty Buckley, and Christiane Amanpour. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Collins’ career began when she used to sing on her father’s radio show and she further got interested in music by singing in church choirs and performing opera at the local opera house.
“My father was a performer and I was taught at a very young age not to pay attention to the size of the venue or the size of the audience; it doesn’t make a difference,” she said. “You do the show you want to do and you’ll stay in the public eye. That’s what I have been doing my whole life.”
Collins was an important interpretive singer to emerge from the folk revival of the late ’50s and early ’60s. By the time she was 22, she was already a force to be reckoned with in the music world, and over the decades she has achieved great success with songs such as “Send in the Clowns,” “Both Sides Now,” and “Amazing Grace.”
Those are songs fans can expect to hear at her upcoming gig and she is so grateful to her audiences who are showing up to see her perform.
“They are going to hear a beautiful show and it’s going to be wonderful,” Collins said. “I am very much a brand-new girl every day.”
