With Wolf Trap’s 2022 summer season coming to an end, one of its final shows at the Filene this year will be Joyfully Together, a choral festival held on Sept. 18, celebrating the power of singing together to connect and inspire.
Led by Dr. Eugene Rogers of The Washington Chorus, the celebration of music will feature a wonderful mix of more than 500 singers on stage from some of the area’s top regional choirs, as well as more than 1,000 singing members of the audience from other local vocal ensembles.
“Joyfully Together is an inaugural festival to celebrate vocal music in our community of all types and our safe return to singing after the pandemic, now that we have a better grasp on the safety,” Rogers said. “We wanted this to be as inclusive as possible. There’s no other place to hear so much diverse talent of singers.”
Among the groups scheduled to take part are The Washington Chorus, Children’s Chorus of Washington, Alexandria Harmonizers, the Washington Gay Men’s Chorus, the GenOUT Youth Chorus, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts Chorus, Towson University Singers, the The Heritage Signature Chorale, Washington Performing Arts, Women and Men of the Gospel Choir and Children of the Gospel Choir.
“There will be eight featured choirs on stage, so more than 500 singers will be taking part,” Rogers said. “There will be moments when I will lead the entire audience—including our participating audience choirs—on singalongs, with songs such as ‘Lean on Me,’ ‘I Sing Because I’m Happy’ and ‘America the Beautiful.’ Songs we know and love.”
Having so many singers together in one place is a dream for Rogers, who has spent his career leading choirs. Still, he knows that an event like this is somewhat of an undertaking.
“The secret is trying to choose songs that are friendly and most people know, and for those we will be teaching, songs that are quick and easy to learn, so they can echo,” he said. “As a song leader and conductor, I have that experience of leading folks together. I will be engaging the audience and have them standing and singing and celebrating.”
The show will also include the world premiere of commissioned work by Reena Esmail with words by Melissa Studdard, sung by thousands of singers.
“It’s a text about love and celebrates our love for humanity and each other,” Rogers said. “In addition, we will close with a relatively new work by Rollo Dilworth—‘United and Purpose,’ set to a text by Maya Angelou, which speaks about how we are greater together. The onus to improve the human condition belongs to all of us.”
Guest artists on the night include soloist Aundi Marie Moore, Dilworth on piano, and classical acoustic guitarist Nicolo Spera.
“It’s going to be pretty spectacular,” Rogers said. “The human voice is the oldest instrument, and every culture in its own way sings. To be able to bring that together is wonderful. We believe every person can sing—some just sing a little better than others. But we want to share our music with everyone.”
This is a family friendly event, and one that Rogers and the folks at Wolf Trap hope will become an annual festival to end the summer on a high note.
“We want people to bring their kids, their grandparents, their cousins, their neighbors—no one is excluded, and everyone will be able to be a part of the performance; how often does that happen?” Rogers said. “You can hear great music and also be a part of it. People can come early and picnic and make a whole day of it. I encourage people to cheer this music and be a part of something historic.”
Joyfully Together begins at 5 p.m. For more information, visit wolftrap.org.
