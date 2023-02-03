Former “American Idol” contestant part of beloved musical
Since bowing on Broadway in 2017 “Anastasia” has transported audiences to a beautiful fantasy world, taking them on a journey of the past from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the glamour of 1920s Paris.
The musical, with a book by Terrence McNally and score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, is based on the beloved 1997 20th Century Fox animated film, which itself was loosely based on the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia.
The touring production of the show will play Capital One Hall in Tysons, Feb. 3 to 5, directed by Sarah Hartman.
“Anastasia” introduces a whole new generation to the story of an 18-year-old amnesiac orphan named Anya who, in hopes of finding some trace of her family, sides with con men who wish to take advantage of her likeness to the grand duchess.
In the show, Kaitlyn Jackson plays Queen Tsarina Alexandra, Anastasia’s mom, as well as various members of the ensemble.
The actress was recovering from a knee injury when a friend sent her the audition information for the musical and she submitted a video and was called to New York for an in-person audition. But when she didn’t hear anything for a month, she figured they went a different direction.
“I was checking my emails one day and I got an email from the production manager that said, ‘Welcome to Anastasia’ and that definitely caught me by surprise, but I was so excited to get a chance for this amazing opportunity,” Jackson said.
Opportunities are something that Jackson knows a thing or two about, as when she was 15, she was on American Idol.
“They had just lowered the age limit that year, and I had always watched the show with my mom growing up, and I won the golden ticket at Disney’s American Idol attraction, so I got an audition appointment to audition for the show without having to wait in line with thousands of people,” she said. “I wound up being the first person that morning, and ended up on the show.”
And Jackson did extremely well, making it through the end of Hollywood week.
“It was really a wonderful experience, though I didn’t quite understand what was going on—the gravity of it all at 15,” Jackson said. “I was able to use that platform to start a band, and I had two albums of original music, so we toured in upstate New York.”
But having also danced and done musical theatre for the majority of her life, Jackson changed her focus from the band to the stage and headed to Ithaca for training.
“I hadn’t trained in acting before that—I had always done shows and trained in singing and dancing, but this definitely opened my eyes to a whole new world, a new vocabulary and ways to approach a script and character.”
She’s thrilled to be part of “Anastasia” and noted audiences are drawn to the story about love, family, and discovery.
“The show is so visually beautiful—the sets are gorgeous, the costumes are captivating and the music is wonderful,” Jackson said. “The story itself is one that I think everyone can relate to. It’s about a young woman trying to figure out who she is, and aren’t we all trying to figure out who we are?”
Being part of the ensemble means Jackson plays a new character in just about every scene, which is really fun as a performer. For instance, she’s in a beautiful dress at a ball in one scene, and then dressed as a street rat in the next, and she enjoys going from queen to street urchin.
“It’s been wonderful to be on tour and bring a show of this caliber to so many audiences across the country and Canada who wouldn’t have access to this,” Jackson said. “This is the Broadway show—the same songs, the same choreography, the same costumes—so now so many people are getting to see it. And I encourage people to come check it out.”
For more information on the show, visit www.capitalonehall.com.
