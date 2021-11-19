When Zach Person comes to Jammin Java November 23, he’ll be touring in what he’s labeling his “Let’s Get Loud” tour.
As a big up-and-coming indie artist, with a sound that’s loud, raw, and connects with fans on a primal sonic level, the Vienna venue is an ideal place to see Person at his best, and could be a rare chance to see him in such an intimate setting.
Person’s self-titled, debut album dropped April 2 and in seven months, has earned plenty of critical praise and commercial success. His lead single “Can’t Stop Running,” quickly climbed college radio charts, with 40 stations adding the track nationwide, and many of them charting the song in their Top 30.
Talking of inspirations, Person noted people like The Black Keys, Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Jonny Lang and Led Zeppelin—which helped him create a unique sound that’s a hybrid of blues and rock music, arranged in a pop format.
“The spirit of the blues is at the heart of most of my songwriting, therefore a lot of the tracks on this album possess a theme of pain and suffering, and the will to overcome the obstacles ahead of one’s self,” he said.
At Jammin Java, Person will be playing most of the songs on the LP with some surprises mixed in.
“Coming back out and playing live shows, I forgot how much of an impact it had on my life,” Person said. “I didn’t realize how much I needed live music.”
It’s understandable considering the journey he took to a music career.
“My mom was an amazing singer and was always playing music, and that’s a big part of what piqued my interest originally,” Person said. “I started skateboarding when I was 9, and there was always loud punk music playing, and that piqued my interest in the electric guitar.”
Not long after, his father, who was a prison guard, was killed. So, Person’s mom was looking for something to help him process the tragedy, and bought him his first electric guitar so he could use music as a way to escape.
“I would come home from school and play guitar every day and I just got hooked immediately,” he said.
At just 19, Person represented the Houston Blues Society at the International Blues Challenge, allowing him an opportunity to perform alongside legends like Buddy Guy and Robert Cray. There, he met drummer Jake Wyble, and the two collaborated on some great songs and started playing small gigs.
Person would hit the road in 2018, playing festivals and garnering a big following. A year later he was readying his LP, and it was just about ready when COVID hit. That led him to recording some more and planning the release for this year.
“We had just released my debut EP in March of 2020 and were gearing up to go out and tour, and had this big press and radio push, and things were just slowed in their tracks,” he said. “When we realized we were going to be down for a lot longer, we changed our strategy and decided to hold the LP until we could get back on the road. So, we wrote a number of new songs and tacked them onto the album.”
It was also during the pandemic that Person’s live band format changed. He had done a three-piece for a long time, switching to a four-piece right before the pandemic hit in 2020. But now he’s doing just a two-piece with himself and Wyble.
“We’ve continued to keep that format out on the road now,” Person said. “Jake is a full-on rock drummer who is pretty powerful behind the kit, and he’ll also be playing keys and running the bass and synthesizer tracks to fill in the rest of the sound. So, it doesn’t feel like anything is missing when you come to the live show.”
At 24, Person has a long career ahead of him and is already making savvy business choices, like becoming an equity partner in the new indie label BlackDenim Records. It’s his goal to be a force in the music scene on all levels.
“I just want to give an incredible experience every time I play and have people walking away from the shows saying, ‘Wow!’” Person said. “And it’s going to be loud and a good time.”
