The singer has a new collection of songs he wrote during the quarantine
During the pandemic, singer/songwriter Dan Rodriguez wrote a series of songs called “The Quarantine Sessions,” all recorded as an acoustic, one take, one microphone performance.
“Some of the songs are based on processing the pandemic experience, and others are simply songs written during that time, but aren’t necessarily about it,” he said. “The songs convey all of the emotions that surround what was happening.”
Rodriguez comes to Jammin Java for a 7 p.m. show September 17, giving fans a chance to be among the first to hear what he wrote.
“I’ll be bringing a bunch of these new tunes with me,” Rodriguez said. “I have this new record in tow and it’s not a fully-released album, but an exclusive merch table item. These are my 10 favorite songs that came out of the quarantine.”
Having played the Vienna venue numerous times, Rodriguez is thrilled to be coming back to one of his favorite places to play and just inspired to be back playing live after so much time away from the stage.
“It’s just a jubilee,” he said. “It’s a celebration of the fact that I’m doing this tour that has been postponed since April of 2020. I’m so excited to be back and carrying with me the feeling of revival. To be able to find myself in a place where I’m doing venues is really exciting again.”
The singer describes himself colorfully, calling himself “a whiskey and beer drinking, fishing and hunting loving, motorcycle riding, quality food eating, hippie sympathizing, people-loving, husband and father, sharing a life with my amazing wife and two adorable sons named Oak and Alder.
He spends a lot of time in his home studio writing songs, and when he’s not, he can often be found being a doting dad.
That’s why Rodriguez found himself grateful for the extended time he got to spend with his family over the course of the last 19 months, and some of those positive emotions wound up in the new songs as well.
“Yes, it was such a hard year, but in some ways, it was like a magical year, too,” Rodriguez said. “Being home with my kids and not having to be on the road all the time. It was unexpected but awesome.”
While Rodriguez hasn’t played a big venue tour in a while, he has performed nearly 75 times since Labor Day of 2020, playing small shows, mostly outdoors, socially distanced performances.
“I didn’t really experience the desert experience that a lot of other songwriters did, because I didn’t really have a choice—I had to figure out a way to keep working,” Rodriguez said. “It was either play outdoor back concerts or find a real job.”
And that’s something he decided early on that he didn’t want to do. Rodriguez grew up in a musical family and has always played music.
“I found at a young age the ability to turn energy—whether positive or negative—into songs and I was able to channel a lot of my emotions at a young age, and that was like therapy and I never wanted to stop doing that,” he said.
But the moment Rodriguez decided he needed to follow music as a career came during his high school graduation when he got to sing the school song—John Mayer’s “No Such Thing” in front of thousands of people.
“The crowd cheered wildly afterward, and I walked away, at 18 years old, knowing I wanted to chase that moment down for the rest of my life,” he said. “Something flipped in me that day, and I’ve been chasing it ever since.”
Fans have responded positively and music critics have taken notice. Rodriguez recently signed a new record deal with Vere Music of the Warner Music Group, with plans to release some new songs in January.
“I won’t play all the new songs at Jammin Java because I want to play some old favorites and some other songs that are newer that I didn’t write during the lockdown, but there will be some for sure,” Rodriguez said. “There will be a wide variety of the fan-favorites, newer stuff and some of the quarantine stuff sprinkled in as well.”
