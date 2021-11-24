A narrator sits down, opens a book, and begins to tell a story - one where Little Red Riding Hood lives in the same world as Cinderella. The fate of a baker and his wife rests in the hands of Mother Gothel, and Jack’s beanstalk might inadvertently cause Rapunzel’s death. Rewind - don’t these characters belong to different tales?
These characters’ stories came to life together in Thomas Edison High School’s performance of Into the Woods. This fast-paced musical, written by Steven Sondheim, followed the story of a baker and his wife as they gathered various materials for a spell that would remove a curse and grant them a child. The characters entered the woods and traversed a world of interconnected fairy tales, exploring the question: What happens beyond the happily-ever-afters?
Edison High School gave this musical a beautiful performance, keeping up with the fast pace while retaining the show’s whimsical elegance. Many vocalists delivered enchanting performances, expressing lightheartedness, despair, and a range of emotions in between. Multiple aspects of the performance worked fluidly together to provide the audience with a truly immersive experience.
Campbell Wood, playing the Baker, created a sincere, endearing character who was clearly set on his goal of building and caring for a family. Anastasia Tuffin, playing the Baker’s wife, portrayed a young, kind woman who was never completely content with her life. Wood and Tuffin exhibited incredible chemistry on stage, notably in the song It Takes Two. Additionally, both actors excelled in presenting their character’s emotions as they developed, going from hopeful to bitter to remorseful.
Another spectacular performance was that of Jada Paul, who played the Witch. Paul displayed impressive emotion in The Last Midnight. Additionally, Henry Mason and Natalie Laclede, playing Jack and Red Riding Hood, portrayed their characters’ younger ages in a comical yet sincere way. The Princes (Jackson Whalen and Max Heltzer) delighted the audience with their humorous performance of Agony. Vocalists such as Maya Pattison (playing Rapunzel) and Joanna Madamba (playing Cinderella) gave skillful, enchanting performances that drew the audience in. With masks, it can be difficult to communicate emotion, but the ensemble made up for this with expressive body language. The timing of the entire cast was on point, especially in songs like Your Fault.
One notable scene involved the use of curtains to create Granny’s bedroom. Lighting (Aiden Yancy, Melanie Landis, and Kiara Frey) indicated the time of day, and a gentle blue color added sincerity to the sadness of the second act. Abruptly turning off the lights at a character’s death emphasized the impact of the deaths. Creative use of sound (Cesar Canales, Aiden Yancy, Aemiliana Cruz), such as the baby crying or the giant’s footsteps, helped the audience clearly envision what they could not see.
Thomas Edison High School gave an overall beautiful performance of Into the Woods, expressing humor, happiness, grief, and hope to communicate a final message that “children will listen.” As the lights went the set faded, the narrator closed the book, concluding the whimsical, sentimental tale of Into the Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.