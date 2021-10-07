Benedict Cumberbatch lost his 2014 Oscar bid (for “The Imitation Game”) to “The Theory of Everything” star Eddie Redmayne. If the four-minute standing ovation at The Venice Film Festival for “The Power of the Dog” (due Nov. 17) is any indication, he’ll be in the running for an Oscar again. The film is based on a novel about a 1920s Montana rancher who is angered when his brother brings home a new wife and her son.
Cumberbatch has more movies lined up. “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” about an eccentric British artist famous for his distinctive paintings of cats, arrives in theaters Oct. 22 and on Amazon Prime Nov. 5. He’ll again be Doctor Strange in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (dropping Dec. 17) and in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” due in March 2022.
Also getting Oscar buzz is “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage, a four-time Emmy Award winner. His acting and singing in the title role of the musical “Cyrano” (as in de Bergerac), arriving Dec. 21, set judges and audiences at The Telluride Film Festival on their ears. Dinklage’s Roxanne is Haley Bennett of “Hillbilly Elegy.”
Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford plans to reinvent film noir with “Sniff,” starring Helen Mirren (his wife), Morgan Freeman and Al Pacino, as well as Danny DeVito, which has Freeman and DeVito investigating two murders in a luxury retirement community. Mirren also has the war drama “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” with Gillian Anderson (out September 2022), and the sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” coming June 2023.
In 1970, while visiting The St. Regis Hotel in New York City, I was stunned seeing a bevy of beautiful women hanging around the front of the building. Pandemonium hit when the object of their affections arrived. He was French movie star Jean-Paul Belmondo, there publicizing his film “Borsalino,” with Alain Delon. He handled the ladies with charm and grace like a true superstar.
Belmondo starred in such classic films as the crime drama “Breathless” (1960), with Jean Seberg, and “That Man from Rio” (1964), and was compared to James Dean, Marlon Brando and Humphrey Bogart.
When Belmondo passed away on Sept. 6, French television stations altered their schedules to screen his films, drawing more than 6.5 million viewers. The French newspaper The Guardian hailed him as an integral part of the history of French cinema and France herself. French President Emmanuel Macron called him “a national hero.” Belmondo resisted “going Hollywood” and was content working exclusively in Europe. He was married twice, partnered with four women, including Ursula Andress, and sired four children. When he left us at age 88, you can be sure the ladies were lined up at the gates of heaven to get a glimpse of him.
(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
