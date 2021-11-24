Ryan Gosling began his career on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” but we’d never have expected him to play “Ken” to the sexy Margot Robbie’s “Barbie.” Now that Disney owns Mattel, he’ll be back in the “club.” His last film, “First Man” (2018), barely broke even, but he’s since filmed Netflix’s most-costly film ever, the action thriller (with a $200 million price tag) “Gray Man,” co-starring Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Billy Bob Thornton. Will Ken’s missing equipment be restored for the Disney movie, or will Barbie dump him again?
Margot Robbie is still one of the busiest actresses in films. She stars in the still-untitled David O. Russell film with a magnificent cast, including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Mike Meyers, Michael Shannon and Chris Rock. She also toplines “Babylon,” as silent-film legend Clara Bow, co-starring Brad Pitt, Toby Maguire and Jean Smart (due Christmas 2022), and she’s in the all-star ensemble of Wes Anderson’s latest, “Asteroid City,” with Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Goldblum. Anderson’s recent release, “The French Dispatch” (made two years ago and pulled from theaters), got positive reviews from 74% of respondents on Rotten Tomatoes.
The current release of “Dune” was successful enough to get the green light to start pre-production on the sequel, “Dune: Part Two.” The original David Lynch “Dune” (1984) tried to tell the entire story in one film, but making it a huge two-part screen epic seems to have worked for this one. It grossed $41 million in its first weekend and pulled in nearly 2 million viewers on HBO Max at the same time.
Sure as shooting, the upcoming film “My Son Hunter” won’t be favorable to either President Joe Biden or his son Hunter. Robert Davi -- who acted in “Showgirls” (1995) and “Predator 2” (1990), to name two of his more than 100 films -- has cast John James (Jeff Colby on “Dynasty”) to play President Biden, while British actor Laurence Fox (son of James Fox) plays his son Hunter. The film purports to be about sex, power, drugs, money and alcohol, based on claims the anti-Biden media has been pushing since before the election.
They raised the money to make the film from a GoFundMe campaign, since it was unlikely any legitimate film studio or production company would make it. Even more suspicious is that they’re shooting the film in Serbia. Seems logical when you remember Serbia was up to its eyeballs in the non-existent scandal they were only too happy to perpetuate. Is this film destined to be R-rated for, uhh, political reasons?
