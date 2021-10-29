The search for a new James Bond begins in 2022, says producer Barbara Broccoli, who admitted, “We want Daniel Craig to have his time of celebration after his fifth and final James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’” (which opened Oct. 8). Craig didn’t wait around to bask in the spotlight, however; he’s moved on.
His character detective Benoit Blanc has been retained for “Knives Out 2,” with a supporting cast that includes Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson. The stand-alone sequel was to be from Lionsgate, but Netflix made a $469 million deal at auction in March, outbidding Amazon and Apple, and promising them two sequels. Daniel Craig needn’t have worried, though, his $1 million salary was guaranteed.
Get ready for the musical biopic “I Want to Dance With Somebody,” about Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie (Jannah in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), essays Houston, with Stanley Tucci tapped to play record mogul Clive Davis. Tucci won an Emmy for his CNN show “Searching for Italy” (renewed for season 2). He currently has “Jolt” with Kate Beckinsale, Bobby Cannavale and Laverne Cox; “Citadel” with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden streaming on Amazon Prime; and “Worth,” co-starring Michael Keaton and Amy Ryan, available on Netflix. He’s currently shooting “The King’s Man” with Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Atherton, due Dec. 22 in theaters. Tucci is wed to Felicity Blunt, sister of Emily Blunt.
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin had completed four episodes of the seventh season of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” when the pandemic hit. They’ve now completed the additional eight episodes of their final season. Jane immediately lent her voice, along with Whoopi Goldberg, to the Apple TV computer-animated American-Spanish comedy (in 3D) “Luck,” dropping Feb. 22. Jane and Lily loved working together so much that they’re currently shooting the comedy film “Moving On,” with Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree. They play two old friends who reconnect at a funeral and decide to enact revenge on the widower who wronged them decades earlier.
Bradley Cooper is following Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” with Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara and Mary Steenburgen, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” as a Hollywood director thinly based on Jon Peters. The former hairdresser and film producer was married to Leslie Ann Warren and Pamela Anderson, to name two of his five wives, and was Barbra Streisand’s partner for nine years. He produced two versions of “A Star Is Born,” and “Batman” and “Batman Returns,” among other films. Leslie Ann Warren, Barbra Streisand and Pamela Anderson -- now that’s what we call a smorgasbord!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.